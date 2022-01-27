Game Of Thrones: Tyrion Lannister's Best Lines From The HBO Show

When it comes to iconic HBO shows, one that always comes to mind first is Game of Thrones. One character that everyone loved was Tyrion Lannister, the youngest of the Lannister siblings.

While the Season 8 ending of Game of Thrones was less than stellar to many fans, the one great thing that kept coming was Peter Dinklage’s performance as the famous Lannister, and his many lines of wisdom and wit. Here are some great Tyrion Lannister quotes from Game of Thrones.

(Image credit: HBO)

“Wear It Like Armor” (Season 1, “Winter Is Coming”)

Much of the Game of Thrones cast was together from the very first episode, and that included both Peter Dinklage as Tyrion and Kit Harington as Jon Snow. But, before Snow was off becoming King of the North and using Longclaw (a sword Harington compared to his new weapon in the MCU), he was a young man who had been treated terribly his whole life because of being born a bastard.

When Tyrion met Jon in “Winter Is Coming,” the first episode of the series, he offers Jon this key piece of advice: “Never forget what you are. The rest of the world won’t. Wear it like armor, and it can never be used to hurt you.”

Not only is it great guidance for someone like Jon, who had had issues trying to figure out his path in life due to his unknown heritage, it’s a great message for the rest of us, too.

(Image credit: HBO)

“What Sort Of Imbecile Arms An Assassin With His Own Blade?” (Season 1, “The Wolf And The Lion”)

I mean, he’s not wrong. In the Season 1 episode, “The Wolf and the Lion,” when Catelyn has captured Tyrion and assumes that he made the attempt on Brandon's life, after she discovered a dagger, he responds with the above quote.

It would be quite foolish of him to walk around with a blade he'd tried to have used on Bran. It’s the way in which he responds that makes it so much funnier.

(Image credit: HBO)

“Death Is So Final, Yet Life Is Full Of Possibilities.” (Season 1, “The Kingsroad”)

Another great quote from Season 1, during the episode, “The Kingsroad,” features Tyrion and Jaime speaking about Bran’s fall and subsequent coma. Jaime says that even if Bran awakens, he’ll be a cripple, noting that he'd wish for a clean death any day over that.

However, Tyrion responds to that with disagreement, saying that even if he was crippled, it’s better than death because, “Death is so final, yet life is full of possibilities. I hope the boy does wake.”

Definitely true, as there is much uncertainty when it comes to death. However, life has so much going for it. Tyrion's point is that it's better to live every day with a new state of mind or in a changed body (i.e. losing the use of one's legs, like Bran did), rather than to be dead and not get the chance to continue living.

(Image credit: HBO)

“It’s Hard To Put A Leash On A Dog Once You’ve Put A Crown On Its Head” (Season 2, “A Man Without Honor”)

Joffrey Baratheon (played by the very talented Jack Gleeson ) was a piece of human scum, and I’m sure you guys feel the same way. While Tyrion always had to tread very carefully around his family, he often tried to portray his feelings about the boy to his mother. He says the above in Season 2's “A Man Without Honor,” as delicately as he can when Cersei laments about Joffrey’s fits of power.

Damn, talk about a mic drop. Not only did he insult her son in a decently civilized manner, but it spoke volumes about Joffrey, saying that before he was made king he was a piece of work. Now, it's that much harder to control his horrible impulses.

(Image credit: HBO)

“I Try To Know As Many People As I Can.” (Season 3, “Dark Wings, Dark Words”)

This line is not only funny with context, but is honestly quite telling of Tyrion as a character. In the Season 3 episode, “Dark Wings, Dark Words,” Shae and Tyrion are talking about Sansa, and she’s worried for the girl since Lord Baelish’s friend spoke to her about him. Tyrion responds, saying that Baelish doesn’t have any friends.

Shae answers that it was a woman, and Tyrion immediately knows that it had to have been Ros. Shae asks how she knows him, because Ros is a prostitute, but Tyrion responds simply, “I try to know as many people as I can. You never know which one you’ll need.”

The conversation after is funny, with Shae accusing him of having sex with her (as Tyrion had), but it also says a lot about Tyrion, because truly, he does know literally everyone. It’s how he ended up somehow alive and still in a king’s court after that crazy Game of Thrones finale.

(Image credit: HBO)

“I Did Not Kill Joffrey, But I Wish That I Had!” (Season 4, “The Laws Of Gods And Men)

This scene always leaves me in awe of Dinklage’s acting talent. In the infamous courtroom scene in during “The Laws of Gods and Men” in Season 4 of Game of Thrones, Tyrion is put on trial for Joffrey's murder.

When Shae testifies against him, that is the last straw, and Tyrion cracks, snapping at everyone, practically snarling at the court, “I did not kill Joffrey, but I wish that I had! Watching your vicious bastard die gave me more relief than a thousand lying whores!”

The ferocity in which this statement was said always sends shivers down my spine, and will forever be my favorite Tyrion scene of the whole show, hands down.

(Image credit: HBO)

“I Drink - And I Know Things” (Season 6, “Home”)

I mean, come on. Probably one of the most iconic lines of the whole show. In the Season 6 episode, “Home,” when Daenerys flew off on Drogon after the Sons of the Harpy attack, Tyrion, Missandei, and Greyworm were left all alone, wondering what to do. Tyrion worries about the dragons below, saying they wouldn’t do well in captivity.

Missandei asks how he knows this, and Tyrion simply responds, “That’s what I do - I drink and I know things.”

I mean, there honestly isn’t a better quote that sums up this man. That literally is what he does. He drinks and he knows things. I’m pretty sure I have a mug with this saying on it. It’s simple perfection.

(Image credit: HBO)

“You're In The Great Game Now — And The Great Game Is Terrifying.” (Season 6, “The Winds Of Winter”)

Okay, let’s pretend the finale of Season 8 didn’t happen. Let’s pretend what happened to Daenerys didn’t happen. When she finally got the ships to sail across the Narrow Sea to Dragonstone in “The Winds of Winter,” at the end of Season 6, we were all hyped. And when she chose Tyrion to be the Hand of the Queen, we were even more hyped.

She has an honest conversation with Tyrion right before they’re getting ready to go, and he asks her if she’s afraid. When she answers honestly and nods, he responds with, “Good, you’re in the great game now. And the great game is terrifying.”

This quote is one of my favorites because it really shows just how much more Daenerys had to overcome for her crown. Even after taking down the slave cities, getting a whole army, and becoming the ruler of Meereen, it was now that she was in the Great Game, and that this was the real challenge. One that she should be terrified of. And the fact that her Hand of the Queen, Tyrion, said this, makes it all the more memorable.

(Image credit: HBO)

“Our People Haven’t Been Friends In The Past.” (Season 8, “Winterfell”)

The last season of Game of Thrones was, ah, not well-received - for lack of better words. But, that doesn’t mean Tyrion didn’t have at least one last good line in him.

When Tyrion, Daenerys, Jon, and everyone else arrived in Winterfell to discuss how to approach the Night King and everything else, he brought up this important key fact to both sides when tensions began to rise: “Our people haven’t been friends in the past. But we must fight together now. Or die.”

Simple, straightforward, and to the point. He’s basically saying, “the enemy of my enemy is my friend,” and in order for them to survive the Long Night, they needed to get over their differences and learn to survive together.

I’m always going to miss Tyrion and the whole cast of Game of Thrones, but at least I can re-watch and enjoy Tyrion’s best quotes.