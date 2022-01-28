A Letterkenny Shoresy Spinoff Is Coming, And The Cast Shares Some Fun Details
Yes, please.
Letterkenny has been quietly gaining a cult following ever since it moved from Crave TV to Hulu back in 2018. The Canadian show is known for fast-talking and plenty of catchphrases, and has reached its 10th season and now the cast has revealed more good news about the future of the Letterkenny Television Universe, which is about to expand with a Shoresy spinoff.
I recently sat down with the cast and director of the show to discuss the latest season as well as the upcoming spinoff. After some light chirps thrown my way during the interviews, director, writer, and actor Jacob Tierney, who plays Glen, divulged what he could about the upcoming spinoff, of which we haven't heard that many previous details.
While Jacob did his best to avoid any potential spoilers, other cast members helped shed some light on the tone of the upcoming spinoff. Here's what Evan Stern, who plays Roald, had to say to CinemaBlend:
Dylan Playfair, who plays Riley, went on to talk about his fellow teammate and what we can expect about the direction and physical shooting location of the new show:
Nathan Dales, who plays Daryl, says he's been mostly kept out of the loop, but states that he has no worries regarding the direction, since it's being helmed by two Letterkenny greats.
As far as Letterkenny itself goes, the season 10 trailer dropped in early December and the episodes themselves went live on Christmas Eve and are still available to binge if you have a Hulu subscription. News of the spinoff has been scarce so far but the end of season 10 clearly points to a new direction in the near future. Thanks to filming back-to-back, the next season is reportedly finished too, though there's no word on when we'll get it yet.
In the meantime, you can check out some hilarious Letterkenny bloopers to get your fix. While the Shoresy spinoff doesn't have a date yet either, but we'll let you know when it comes, so keep checking back to CinemaBlend for all your Letterkenny news. Pitter Patter.
