The Letterkenny Season 10 Trailer Is Here And Yew, Does It Look Wild!

You're sifting through the latest in entertainment news todayee when you come across the triumphant debut of the Letterkenny Season 10 trailer. The teaser comes just nine days before the hilarious Canadian comedy series returns, and proves that the Hicks, Skids, and other residents of the titular town are in some wild misadventures as you can see in the video above.

You may want me to pitter patter and get on with my reaction to this 110-second trailer for the Hulu hit, but I honestly do not know where to even begin. Perhaps, we could take things from the top of the preview, which starts off with the familiar sight of the four main Letterkenny cast members - namely Wayne (series co-creator Jared Keeso), his sister, Katie (Michelle Mylett), and good buddies Daryl (Nathan Dales) and Squirrelly Dan (K. Trevor Wilson) - kicking back some Puppers in front of the fruit stand.

However, things quickly go from 10-ply to 1 (in terms of comfort) when she mentions a racy memory about her visit to Daryl's second cousin's house. Without going too

much into detail, it does call to mind a certain recurring joke from some of the best Letterkenny episodes about a side character named The Ginger and his relationship with an Ostrich... "allegedly."

Speaking of side characters, the trailer also teases the return of bromantic hockey player duo Jonesy (Andrew Herr) and Reilly (Dylan Playfair). They have, apparently, caught the eyes of city girls Aly (Sash Striga) and Bianca (Nadine Bhabha) despite previously hooking up with Skids leader, Stewart (Tyler Johnston).

Meanwhile, the older male locals (including Coach, played by Mark Forward) appear to be preparing to receive a prostate exam, which might be the event that Wayne tries to get out of with constant "chorin'." On the other hand, he could be trying to avoid seeing anymore of his ex-girlfriend Marie-Fred (Magalie Lépine-Blondeau), whose return is also teased in the preview.

We also see a few glimpses of one of Letterkenny's toughest fan-favorite characters, Tanis (Kaniehtiio Horn), but without enough context to understand what she has been up to since trying to launch her own energy drink. On a more dismal note, it appears that Katie's cheating ex, Dierks (Tyler Hynes), has blown back into town for a rematch after getting the crap beaten out of him by the entire cast in the Season 8 finale.

However, the one side character whom I am personally most excited to see is the very misleading Mennonite, Noah Dyck (Jonathan Torrens), who promises to treat the male Hicks with a "sausage party." He and his family are one of the essential reasons, in my opinion, why Letterkenny is one of the funniest TV shows on Hulu.

I can only imagine just how bucky things are bound to get in the footage we have not seen, and cannot wait to see, on one of the most highly anticipated 2021 fall TV premiere dates. Letterkenny Season 10 hits Hulu on December 26, 2021. Yew!