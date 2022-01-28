'Letterkenny' S10 Interviews with Nathan Dales, Michelle Mylett, K. Trevor Wilson & More
By Cody Beck , Katie Hughes published
Watch our exclusive interviews with the "Letterkenny" cast!
All of the hicks, skids and hockey players of Letterkenny are here to discuss the 10th Season of the fan-favorite show. Michelle Mylett, Nathan Dales, Jacob Tierney, K. Trevor Wilson, Lisa Codrington, Tyler Johnston, Evan Stern, Melanie Scrofano, Dylan Playfair and Andrew Herr reveal their favorite bloopers, how much of the show is scripted, what they know about the Shoresy spinoff and more to CinemaBlend’s Cody Beck.
Video Chapters
- 00:00 - Intro / ‘Letterkenny’ Showrunner Absolutely Roasts CinemaBlend over Jared Keeso’s Absence
- 00:26 - What the ‘Letterkenny’ Cast Loves About Working With Jared Keeso
- 03:17 - The Hardest Scenes in ‘Letterkenny’ To Film Without Breaking Character, According To The Cast
- 06:44 - ‘Letterkenny’s' Hockey Players Reveal Their Favorite Stunts On Set In Recent Seasons
- 08:48 - How Much Of ‘Letterkenny’ Is Improvised Vs Scripted? The Cast Explains
- 11:44 - A ‘Letterkenny’ Shoresy Spinoff Is Coming, And The Cast Shares Some Fun Details
Morbidly curious pizza enthusiast with a heart of gold. Has no time to hear why you think The Office is overrated and is pretty sure the meaning of the Universe can be found in the movie Cats. Co-host of American Hauntings Podcast. Inaugural class of Enstitute, an entrepreneurial alternative education program written about by Forbes, The New York Times, and PBS.
