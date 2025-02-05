After CBS' FBI Finally Gave Jubal A Win, Jeremy Sisto Talks Season 6 Getting Back On 'The Right Track'
This was a long time coming.
Spoilers are ahead for Episode 10 of FBI Season 7 on CBS, called "Redoubt" and available streaming with a Paramount+ subscription.
FBI returned in the 2025 TV schedule to put Scola through the emotional wringer in last week's winter premiere, but it was Jubal's turn in "Redoubt." The case of the week was personal for Jeremy Sisto's character not just because his longtime criminal informant was in the mix, but also because that CI ended up in his home and interacting with Sam. It was a scare that could have ended with Jubal leaving the family home again, but his ex-wife had something else in mind after seeing how much he'd grown. The two kissed in the final moments of "Redoubt," and Sisto opened up about Season 7 getting back on track for the ASAC.
Jubal-centric episodes often involve the character either paying for his past actions under the influence of alcohol or wracked by guilt for one reason or other, so I was prepared for Sam to ask Jubal to move out after his CI had shown up at their house out of nowhere. Jubal was expecting that as well, but Sam acknowledged how he'd stepped up for the kids ever since moving back in, and he was a changed man. Jubal went from thinking that he was losing his place on the couch to sharing a kiss with Sam.
So, did Jubal originally want to move out for his family's safety, or did he just assume that's what Sam wanted? Jeremy Sisto addressed that very question from CinemaBlend, saying:
Considering that his last partner actually did die while they were in a relationship, it's a sign of Jubal's growth that he has accepted that his potential partners get to choose about what danger they'll allow in their lives. Fortunately for Jubal, Sam decided that having him around was worth the risk.
And while Jubal was quick to respond, he clearly wasn't expecting Sam to lean in on him at the end of "Redoubt." It remains to be seen if this is truly the former spouses restarting their relationship, baggage and all, but how ready is Jubal for that to happen? According to Jeremy Sisto, he believes he's all-in even if sailing is rarely smooth for too long on FBI. He said:
Whatever challenges are on the way for Jubal, hopefully he catches a break from the demons of his past coming back to haunt him! Even in "Redoubt," he learned that his CI had to cover for him during the height – or lowest point, depending on your perspective – of his drinking on the job.
He did have Isobel's unwavering support, though, including when he needed to take his conversations with his CI off the record in the interrogation room. Jeremy Sisto, who worked with Alana De La Garza back in their Law & Order days to possible complicate an FBI/Law & Order crossover, weighed in on Jubal and Isobel's relationship after all these years:
For better or worse, Jubal seems to be getting a break from the hot seat in the next new episode, called "Shelter," when it comes to his personal life. On the job, though... well, all hands will need to be on deck when a gunman opens fire a a homeless shelter in the new episode on Tuesday, February 11 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS. Take a look at the promo:
As always, FBI opens CBS' Tuesday nights of crimefighting action ahead of FBI: International at 9 p.m. ET and FBI: Most Wanted at 10 p.m. ET. You can also check out the most recent episodes of all three shows streaming on Paramount+.
