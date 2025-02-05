After CBS' FBI Finally Gave Jubal A Win, Jeremy Sisto Talks Season 6 Getting Back On 'The Right Track'

Spoilers are ahead for Episode 10 of FBI Season 7 on CBS, called "Redoubt" and available streaming with a Paramount+ subscription.

FBI returned in the 2025 TV schedule to put Scola through the emotional wringer in last week's winter premiere, but it was Jubal's turn in "Redoubt." The case of the week was personal for Jeremy Sisto's character not just because his longtime criminal informant was in the mix, but also because that CI ended up in his home and interacting with Sam. It was a scare that could have ended with Jubal leaving the family home again, but his ex-wife had something else in mind after seeing how much he'd grown. The two kissed in the final moments of "Redoubt," and Sisto opened up about Season 7 getting back on track for the ASAC.

Jubal-centric episodes often involve the character either paying for his past actions under the influence of alcohol or wracked by guilt for one reason or other, so I was prepared for Sam to ask Jubal to move out after his CI had shown up at their house out of nowhere. Jubal was expecting that as well, but Sam acknowledged how he'd stepped up for the kids ever since moving back in, and he was a changed man. Jubal went from thinking that he was losing his place on the couch to sharing a kiss with Sam.

So, did Jubal originally want to move out for his family's safety, or did he just assume that's what Sam wanted? Jeremy Sisto addressed that very question from CinemaBlend, saying:

He had been working for so long to get back in with Sam, and he felt like they were on the right track, but he also was well aware of her hesitation, all the pain he caused her in the past, and it just seemed like it was very possible this would’ve been the impetus for the door to close again, and he didn’t want to make it difficult for Sam to make that choice, if that was the choice she wanted to make. But no, Jubal still wants to get back in. He wants nothing more than to re-create the haven that was his family. For him, there’s always going to be some danger because of the job, so he has accepted that while also accepting that any potential partners also have a choice to accept it or not.

Considering that his last partner actually did die while they were in a relationship, it's a sign of Jubal's growth that he has accepted that his potential partners get to choose about what danger they'll allow in their lives. Fortunately for Jubal, Sam decided that having him around was worth the risk.

(Image credit: Bennett Raglin/CBS)

And while Jubal was quick to respond, he clearly wasn't expecting Sam to lean in on him at the end of "Redoubt." It remains to be seen if this is truly the former spouses restarting their relationship, baggage and all, but how ready is Jubal for that to happen? According to Jeremy Sisto, he believes he's all-in even if sailing is rarely smooth for too long on FBI. He said:

He believes he’s very ready. But, of course, there are going to be challenges. I mean, I imagine there will be. Or maybe it’ll be smooth sailing. Hard to say. We’ll just have to wait and see I guess.

Whatever challenges are on the way for Jubal, hopefully he catches a break from the demons of his past coming back to haunt him! Even in "Redoubt," he learned that his CI had to cover for him during the height – or lowest point, depending on your perspective – of his drinking on the job.

He did have Isobel's unwavering support, though, including when he needed to take his conversations with his CI off the record in the interrogation room. Jeremy Sisto, who worked with Alana De La Garza back in their Law & Order days to possible complicate an FBI/Law & Order crossover, weighed in on Jubal and Isobel's relationship after all these years:

Jubal loves working for Isobel. He utterly respects how she makes decisions, her willingness to at times make questionable decisions based on long-term goals of a case. He’s learned so much from her about caring for the people that work underneath her, while also demanding the best out of them. They work really well together, Jubal and Isobel. It would be easy for those two positions to step on each other, but Jubal is always ready to pass the reins when Isobel needs to step in, and Isobel respects the kind of energy Jubal leads the team with. Though it’s mainly a professional relationship, in some ways there is as much intimacy as there is between family members.

For better or worse, Jubal seems to be getting a break from the hot seat in the next new episode, called "Shelter," when it comes to his personal life. On the job, though... well, all hands will need to be on deck when a gunman opens fire a a homeless shelter in the new episode on Tuesday, February 11 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS. Take a look at the promo:

As always, FBI opens CBS' Tuesday nights of crimefighting action ahead of FBI: International at 9 p.m. ET and FBI: Most Wanted at 10 p.m. ET. You can also check out the most recent episodes of all three shows streaming on Paramount+.