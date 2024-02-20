As FBI's Next Case Gets Personal For Jubal, Jeremy Sisto Told Us About The 'Really Tragic Situation' On The Way
Here's what Jeremy Sisto told us about the tough spot coming up for Jubal.
FBI made its long-awaited return to CBS in the 2024 TV schedule with a Season 6 premiere that shook people up with a terrorist threat. The next new episode, airing on February 20, will shift the focus over to Jubal and combine the personal with the professional. Jeremy Sisto spoke with CinemaBlend about what's next for his character, including why the situation is going to be so tragic.
The second episode of Season 6 is called "Remorse," and will put the team on the case of tracking a killer and a missing woman, per CBS' description. They'll uncover a connection to a past case of Jubal's, which the promo indicates isn't a good thing. And if that's not enough, he'll have to deal with Tyler's suspension from school! Jeremy Sisto previewed how the case of the week will connect to his character, saying:
While the actor didn't drop an hour's worth of spoilers ahead of the new episode, he shared that this is a mistake that came out of Jubal just doing his job. For the character's sake, hopefully this means that the mistake wasn't due to him drinking on the job, particularly after he fell off the wagon during Season 5. (You can revisit Season 5 streaming with a Paramount+ subscription.) Only time will tell, of course, but at least the tragedy doesn't sound like it will hit him as hard as losing Rina on the job!
In light of how these tragedies and challenges have piled up for Jubal after more than 100 episodes of FBI, how do they inform Jeremy Sisto's acting choices on a procedural TV show? I asked the actor that very question, and he shared:
As a procedural, FBI generally shifts the focus between characters from week to week. Season 6 began with Tiff in the spotlight; now, Jubal will clearly have a heavy hand in Episode 2 of 2024. For Jeremy Sisto, this means just focusing on Jubal doing his job most of the time, while viewers keep tally of what the character has gone through. Sisto continued:
The format of the show is clearly a hit for CBS now that it has hit and surpassed the 100-episode milestone, so it seems like a safe bet that FBI will continue doing more of the same in Season 6. Whether Jubal will ever catch a break with his personal life remains to be seen, especially if his kids are featured in a given week! For now, check out the promo for the next new episode:
Tune in to CBS on Tuesday, February 20 at 8 p.m. ET for the "Remorse" episode of FBI Season 6, which will be followed as usual by FBI: International at 9 p.m. and FBI: Most Wanted at 10 p.m. International will need to pick up in the aftermath of losing a series regular, while Most Wanted will keep chasing fugitives with a former FBI star on board.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Laura turned a lifelong love of television into a valid reason to write and think about TV on a daily basis. She's not a doctor, lawyer, or detective, but watches a lot of them in primetime. CinemaBlend's resident expert and interviewer for One Chicago, the galaxy far, far away, and a variety of other primetime television. Will not time travel and can cite multiple TV shows to explain why. She does, however, want to believe that she can sneak references to The X-Files into daily conversation (and author bios).
Most Popular
By Ryan LaBee
By Mick Joest
By Mick Joest
By Laura Hurley
By Mick Joest
By Mack Rawden
By Laura Hurley