After David Harbour’s Teased A Violent Night 2 Script, The Writers Went One Step Further (Hint: Mrs. Claus Came Up)

Wishful thinking would motivate a lot of people to hope for the 2025 movies schedule to be the future home of long anticipated box office surprises. After David Harbour’s Violent Night 2 script tease recently made the rounds, that project is one that I have in the “TBD” column, as who knows when it’ll be ready.

However, that clearly hasn’t stopped people from talking about what to expect next, as writers Pat Casey and Josh Miller went one step further and teased some interesting directions for the sequel. And yes, Mrs. Claus did come up in the conversation.

Violent Night 2 Sounds Like It’s Got Everything Fans Want, And A New Genre Influence

Speaking with Casey & Miller on behalf of the release of their recently-scripted Sonic the Hedgehog 3, the conversation found itself bookended with the spirit of Violent Night. The latter instance of this discussion gave us the opportunity to tear into how the 2022 smash hit’s still developing follow-up will continue David Harbour’s tenure as one of the coolest movie Santas.

In talking towards that point, there was a firm line between what could and couldn’t be said. When it came to co-writer Josh Miller, here’s what he shared with CinemaBlend about Violent Night 2:

I think it'll feel very similar to the first one in the way people want. But maybe the one tease we can say that's not giving anything away [is] if the first one was drawing a lot from a certain type of action movie, we're trying to draw inspiration for this one a bit from Westerns. It’s not going to be a Western, but [has] some [Western] story elements and thematics.

To me, “Western story elements” sound like a vague promise of a grudge long unfulfilled and an invitation to a showdown that cleans up the past. Feeding more into the vague, but promising description of Violent Night 2, co-writer Pat Casey added to the discussion with the following note:

I mean, more violence, more Christmas spirit.

That promise might be the bare minimum for Violent Night 2, but the temptation to stray from the holiday is probably stronger than one would think. I mean, just because it’s the return of David Harbour’s Santa doesn’t mean we’ll be catching up with him during the busy season.

What if the next chapter was to happen during a vacation retreat where Mr. and Mrs. Claus try to strengthen their marriage? Although now that we’re on the subject, prepare for the vaguest bit of this chat to ever exist, as there’s a pretty huge question in which Violent Night’s writing team has wrestled with.

(Image credit: Universal)

What Violent Night 2’s Writers Can And Can’t Say About Mrs. Claus

As we saw in Violent Night, Santa and Mrs. Claus seemed to be having a small patch of difficulty. The unseen better half of Pere Noel led me to ask about David Harbour’s perfect Mrs. Claus actor , which put on the board the intriguing suggestion of 87North alum Charlize Theron playing the role down the line.

When even mentioning the possibility of Mrs. Claus having a place in Violent Night 2, I followed up that prospect with not only Ms. Theron’s name, but also a rather popular new candidate. Addressing the matter as tactfully as possible, here’s what Josh Miller could, or rather couldn’t say, to CinemaBlend:

I hadn't even thought about Winona [Ryder]. I mean, yeah, we can't comment on casting, and probably shouldn't even comment on whether she is or isn't in the movie at all.

Now I’m having trouble deciding who the truly perfect Mrs. Claus would be for Violent Night 2. Which, to be fair, is probably a blessing for Pat Casey and Josh Miller, as that debate will buy some time for the production to decide whether or not Santa’s wife will even be in the picture.