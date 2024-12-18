David Harbour’s Violent Night 2 Announcement Is A+, But I’m Still More Here For The Fans’ Comments

Hold onto your Christmas stockings, ya filthy animals—David Harbour just made the holidays a little bloodier. The Stranger Things star recently took to social media to announce a sequel to one of the coolest movie Santa outings and one of my favorite Christmas movies . The delightfully twisted Christmas movie Violent Night is officially getting a sequel, and the internet is here for it! The tease is A+, but I’m still more here for the fans’ comments.

Harbour’s announcement–which you can see below–was shared on Instagram , complete with the perfect caption to fuel excitement: “Merry Xmas, ya filthy animals 🎅🏻🎄🤶.” And I’m beyond excited, considering despite many different unconventional iterations of Chris Kringle , the Hellboy star has become one of my favorite versions of Santa ever.

A post shared by David Harbour (@dkharbour) A photo posted by on

If there’s one thing I love more than a solid movie announcement, it’s seeing the enthusiasm from fans who are just as hyped as I am. And trust me, Harbour’s followers delivered some A+ reactions and haven't shied away from letting the A-lister know what they’d like to see in a Violent Nigth 2 . Here are some of the best comments from the sequel announcement:

@mw_woods: “Hell yeah! And oh how much I would love the opportunity to audition for a small part in VIOLENT NIGHT 2!”

“Hell yeah! And oh how much I would love the opportunity to audition for a small part in VIOLENT NIGHT 2!” @dailyharbour: “OMG! A Violent Night 2 script!! I’m so excited for the sequel David!!!!! 😃🎉❤️”

“OMG! A Violent Night 2 script!! I’m so excited for the sequel David!!!!! 😃🎉❤️” @ mrrandyhavens : “Slay Bells ring, are you listening? In the snow, blood is glistening! As you can tell I am VERY EXCITED”

“Slay Bells ring, are you listening? In the snow, blood is glistening! As you can tell I am VERY EXCITED” @sophie_belleee: “Santa should bring us all some Jopper content for Christmas since we’ve all been extra nice this year

“Santa should bring us all some Jopper content for Christmas since we’ve all been extra nice this year @giulia.landena: “Winona as Mrs. Claus please.”

“Winona as Mrs. Claus please.” @cowboylikeluciaa: “🕯️🕯️WINONA AS MRS CLAUS🕯️🕯️”

(Image credit: Allen Fraser/Universal)

The Black Widow star’s fans are making their wish lists for Violent Night 2, and I have to say, the ideas are kind of amazing. Winona Ryder as Mrs. Claus? Genius. The former Hollywood “It Girl” hasn’t done–checks notes–any Christmas movies , so this would be a fun addition to her filmography. She and Harbour have incredible chemistry on Stranger Things, so this just makes too much sense.

As the buzz around the upcoming movie builds, one thing’s for sure: this action movie sequel is already shaping up to be the gift that keeps on giving. Whether you’re here for the brutal action, the dark humor, or just some festive bloodshed, it’s clear that fans—and David Harbour—are ready to sleigh again.

Harbour’s next big flick, the upcoming Marvel Movie Thunderbolts*, hits the 2025 movie release schedule on May 2, 2025. Of course, fans are also counting down the days until Stranger Things Season 5 finally arrives on Netflix and finishes the story of Hawkins.