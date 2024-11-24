The Coolest Movie Santas, Ranked From Nicest To Naughtiest

Santa Claus is a recurring element in some of my favorite Christmas movies but I'm not merely referring to your typical jolly, innocent movie Santa. I prefer the more non-traditional Christmas movies that feature a version of Old St. Nick who is willing to be a little naughty – meaning they are not opposed to breaking some rules if the occasion calls for it and would not back down from a fight. The question is, which of these types of movie Santas is the coolest of them all?

I decided to rank my cho-cho-choices, based on the following criteria: they must be the “real” Santa (and not some mall employee), they must boast a more grounded and potentially gruffer personality than most other overly positive Santas, and they must be directly involved in resolving their narrative's conflict, whether that means using a little magic or their bare fists. May the best man win as I look back on some of the more unconventional Santa movies and rank, from nicest to naughtiest, the types of Santas I truly believe in.

(Image credit: TriStar)

10. David Huddleston (Santa Claus: The Movie)

Of all the Santas forced to spring into action in their own movie, one of the more traditionally “nice” is David Huddleston’s portrayal from 1985’s Santa Claus: The Movie, which offers an explanation of the gift-giver’s origins. Still, it is exciting to watch him go out of his way to save not only the life of his trusted elf Patch (Dudley Moore), but also Christmas itself, from evil toy tycoon B.Z. (John Lithgow). Not to mention, the idea of seeing “The Big Lebowski” as Old St. Nick is endlessly fascinating to me, and his sack of toys really ties the sleigh together.

(Image credit: Buena Vista Pictures)

9. Tim Allen (The Santa Clause)

When I was growing up, the best movie about Santa was The Santa Clause. But I assure you nostalgia is not the only reason I included Tim Allen’s Scott Calvin on this list. The Disney classic depicts a man deeply reluctant to inherit the responsibilities of Chris Cringle initially, but comes to defy all logic and even law enforcement (with some help from elves) to become the symbol for Christmas the world needed in 1994. Throw in the fact that he saves the holiday from Jack Frost (Martin Short) in a sequel I admittedly despise, The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause, and I think we can confidently call this Santa a badass.

(Image credit: Netflix)

8. J.K. Simmons (Klaus)

Anyone who has seen the heartwarming, beautifully animated Netflix Christmas movie, Klaus, would agree that the eponymous toymaker (voiced by Academy Award winner J.K. Simmons) is definitely a nice Santa. Yet, the old man is also tough, adventurous, and a bit intimidating, based on postman Jesper’s (Jason Schwartzman) initial reaction to meeting him. Of course, this is not the only time Simmons has played Santa.

(Image credit: Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer, Amazon Studios)

7. J.K. Simmons (Red One)

Santa is not the hero of the 2024 movie Red One but a kidnapping victim who must be rescued by Callum Drift (Dwayne Johnson) and Jack O’Malley (Chris Evans). However, Nick (J.K. Simmons, who was a mall Santa years earlier) does offer a pretty sweet assist to save the day in the final act and any Santa who lifts weights is pretty cool in my book. Plus, his belief in the true spirit of Christmas and in the spirit of humanity is a quality anyone who puts on the red suit and hat should have.

(Image credit: Netflix)

6. Kurt Russell (The Christmas Chronicles)

Based on Kurt Russell’s previous badass roles, I immediately assumed The Christmas Chronicles would deliver the most iconic Santa ever just by putting the Escape From New York actor in a white beard and red suit. Having seen the 2018 Netflix original, I would not quite say that. Yet his sharp wit, daring skills behind the sleigh - which he expertly prevents from violently crashing after losing his reindeer - and the way he saves the North Pole in the sequel from rogue elf Belsnickel (Julian Dennison) give me no doubts that “badass” is a fitting description for this St. Nick.

(Image credit: Peacock)

5. Mel Gibson (Fatman)

We begin to big sleigh leap from the “nice” Santas over to the naughtier bunch with Mel Gibson in Fatman. The 2020 action-comedy largely depicts Chris Cringle as a more cynical bastard than one would hope to see. Yet, the way he holds his own against Walton Goggins’ Jonathan Miller – an assassin hired by a bitter rich kid to kill Santa but also motivated by his own grudge for the big guy – is a kind of thrill you rarely get around the holidays.

(Image credit: RLJ Entertainment)

4. George Buza (A Christmas Horror Story)

You know what I think would have made the Christmas horror movie Krampus even better? Seeing Santa come around and beat the crap out of the Christmas-hating demon, much like George Buza’s Claus does in a segment from the 2015 anthology horror movie, A Christmas Horror Story, after being forced to kill all his zombified elves and Mrs. Klaus. Despite the twist reveal that – SPOILER ALERT – the whole charade took place in the mind of a mall Santa suffering a psychotic break, the glimpse of a Santa not afraid to get his hands dirty for the sake of the holiday was much appreciated.

(Image credit: 20th Century Fox CIS / Renovatio Entertainment)

3. Fyodor Bondarchuk (Santa Claus. Battle Of The Magi)

Released in Russia, Santa Claus. Battle of the Magi did not get the best reviews in 2016, save one critic for Izvestia who believed it was a fun, family-friendly fantasy. I mean, how could you not find enjoyment in seeing Father Frost, as Fyodor Bondarchuk’s portrayal of Santa is referred to, helping lead an army of sorcerers to defend Christmas from the forces of evil? The way this guy handles a staff in battle is next-level.

(Image credit: DreamWorks)

2. Alec Baldwin (Rise Of The Guardians)

By appearance alone, Alec Baldwin’s Russian-accented, sword-wielding, tatted-up Nicholas St. North from Rise of the Guardians totally fits the criteria for a cool Santa. However, the audacious sleigh-rider really earns his spot as the leader of a group of mythical legends – including Hugh Jackman’s E. Aster Bunnymund and Isla Fisher as the Tooth Fairy – who are not only committed to bringing children joy but protecting them in the great Dreamworks Animation movie from 2012.

(Image credit: Allen Fraser/Universal)

1. David Harbour (Violent Night)

Take the classic Christmas action movie Die Hard, replace John McClane with Santa (the real Santa) and Nakatomi Plaza with a family gathering at a mansion, and you have Violent Night, starring David Harbour as, genuinely, my favorite cinematic Claus of all time.

The 2022 comedy-thriller depicts St. Nick as a hard-drinking, foul-mouthed, and cantankerous brute but does not forget the character’s definitive aspects, from his devotion to children to his signature laugh, which the Stranger Things star delivers more authentically than any other actor I have seen. Of course, watching him lay waste to henchmen with a sledgehammer is what really takes the cake and makes this Santa the absolute coolest.

I am really hoping to see more of David Harbour’s Santa in Violent Night 2, which was announced soon after the original was released, in addition to more Santas like him. Well, with Red One topping the box office in its first week, it looks like we could be gifted with more versions of Old St. Nick who specialize in more than just delivering toys.