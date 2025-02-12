After So Many X-Men Teases In The MCU, Marvel Producer Nate Moore Tells Us The Main Message He Wants To Send To Mutant Fans
I'm fully on board with this.
Anyone paying attention to the moves being made in the Marvel Cinematic Universe knows that then X-Men are coming, and likely will receive their own upcoming Marvel movie. Similar to the way that the MCU plans to put its own unique spin on the mythology of The Fantastic Four this July, Marvel Studios will want to course correct some of the creative decisions made on the X-Men during the Fox era of movies. A lot of that was used for punchline fodder in last summer’s Deadpool and Wolverine. It’s time to get serious.
However, you could also argue that the X-Men have been working their way into the MCU Proper for years now. In addition to the blatantly obvious inclusion of Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine in a massive MCU blockbuster, we have heard the term “Mutant” being used in previous stories, are about to learn more about Adamantium in Captain America: Brave New World, and had a Beast cameo at the end of 2023’s The Marvels. Nevermind the fact that the X-Men are coming. I’d argue that they’re already here.
And so would Eternals and Captain America: Brave New World producer Nate Moore, one of the key creative voices behind the scenes at Marvel Studios for years. Moore made the press rounds on behalf of Anthony Mackie’s upcoming Captain America film, and when he sat down with CinemaBlend, we asked him about the inclusion of Adamantium in Brave New World, as well as what he wants casual moviegoers to know about the material (which eventually coats the skeleton of Wolverine, making him virtually indestructible). Moore told us:
Marvel absolutely has been building that path through its movies and TV shows. And to their credit, they didn’t immediately throw their newly acquired Fox “toys” into pre-production. There’s a LOT going on in the Marvel Cinematic Universe at the moment, with multiple levels of storytelling needing to play out. Right now, our attention is on the grounded-level heroes, including Captain America (Mackie) and next month’s arrival of Daredevil: Born Again, available with a Disney+ subscription.
Eventually, Marvel will refocus on mutants. Because, as Nate Moore went on to tell CinemaBlend:
Tell that to Blade fans, who have patiently waited for updates on Mahershala Ali’s version of the daywalker, only to be told over and over that the project is getting delayed. But I see that as a good thing. Whether it’s Blade, the X-Men, Nova, The Black Knight, or other heroes Marvel has teased, I’d prefer that the studio waits until they have the right idea, the right script, and the right collaborators. Marvel fans aren’t going anywhere. Take your time. Lay the foundation. Spread the bread crumbs, as Nate Moore says. And in time, we will all feast!
Captain America: Brave New World opens in theaters on February 13, so make sure you have your tickets in hand.
