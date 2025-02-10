A Major Captain America Character Was Cut Out Of Brave New World, And I Agree With The Producer's Reason Why

The upcoming Captain America: Brave New World is set to be a defining chapter for Sam Wilson’s Cap, but fans expected to see several returning faces—including some introduced in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (which you can stream with a Disney+ subscription ). Now, producers on the flick have confirmed at least one major Captain America character won’t appear in the film. Though it may be disappointing to some, the reasoning behind their exclusion actually makes a lot of sense.

In an interview with Screen Rant , former Marvel VP Nate Moore explained why Eli Bradley, introduced in the original Disney+ TV series , was left out of Brave New World. According to Moore, the creative team realized that the forthcoming superhero film was becoming too crowded, and some cuts had to be made. With at least three major villains and an emphasis on developing Sam Wilson’s journey as the new Cap, the decision was made to streamline the narrative. Moore explained:

There are early drafts of the script where Eli was in it, but we started to feel like there were too many characters to track and we want to make sure if a character is in the film, they have something to do. And so we had to make the tough decision to just explore Isaiah and to see how Isaiah being pulled into Sam's world maybe affects him. We also wanted Sam and Isaiah. We wanted room to build up their relationship without a third party kind of commenting on it.

I must admit, rather than having Eli appear in a minor, underdeveloped role, the filmmaker's choice to prioritize Isaiah Bradley’s arc, which reportedly plays a pivotal role in Brave New World, is a solid way to go. It’s no secret that overstuffed superhero movies can struggle under the weight of too many characters (Spider-Man 3 and X-Men: The Last Stand serve as prime examples).

(Image credit: Marvel, Disney)

For those who might not be up to speed, Eli Bradley—or just Patriot to comic book fans—is the grandson of Isaiah Bradley, the "First Black Captain America." In the comics, Eli doesn’t start with superpowers. Instead, determined to honor his family's legacy, he fakes it 'til he makes it by enhancing himself with the illegal Mutant Growth Hormone (MGH)—a risky shortcut that temporarily gives him superhuman abilities. Despite the rocky start, he eventually proves himself as a true hero, teaming up with Wiccan, Hulkling, and other young heroes to form the Young Avengers. Given that Kamala Khan (Ms. Marvel) is already assembling the Young Avengers, recruiting Kate Bishop and Joe Locke playing Billy Maximoff , it’s possible Eli’s time in the spotlight is coming—it just won’t be in Brave New World.

Would it have been great to see Eli Bradley in Brave New World? Absolutely. But shoving him into an already packed movie just to check a box wouldn’t do the character justice. Marvel has been slowly but deliberately setting up the Young Avengers, and when Eli does return, it should be in a project that allows him to shine on his own terms, and for that, I respect the producer's decision.

Captain American: Brave New World hits the 2025 movie schedule on February 14.