The Marvels Featured A Major X-Men Cameo, And Now The Actor Has Opened Up About Their MCU Future

SPOILERS are ahead for The Marvels.

It’s been over four years since Disney got the film rights back to Marvel’s X-Men, but only within the past year has the word “mutant” been mentioned. After Kamala Khan became the MCU’s first mutant in Ms. Marvel, the superhero’s big-screen debut in The Marvels included a major X-Men cameo during the Captain Marvel sequel’s end credits scene . Now the returning X-Men actor has opened up about what that means for their character’s future in the MCU.

Following Kelsey Grammer returning to his most beloved character by leading the Frasier revival’s cast , the actor got back in blue to briefly play Beast during The Marvels. Now that the beast is out of the bag, Grammer said this about the reunion with his X-Men character:

It is my hope that you will [see him again]. I can say with a certain amount of confidence that you will… I’ve always wanted to play him again. I see him as an extraordinary character, a real character of gravitas and importance in our culture. I’m delighted Beast is back and hope he’s back in a real way.

In an interview with The Wrap , Grammer shared his “confidence” about returning to the role following the X-Men tease at the end of The Marvels. The actor also said he was “very pleased” by the response his unexpected cameo has garnered since the movie’s release. Kelsey Grammer has apparently been receiving “a lot” of correspondence from others since The Marvels premiered to share their joy for him reprising Beast in the MCU.

(Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

Kelsey Grammer played the role of Dr. Henry “Hank” McCoy in 2006’s X-Men: The Last Stand and briefly returned for 2014’s X-Men: Days of Future Past. During The Marvels’ end credits scene, after Teyonah Parris’ Monica Rambeau successfully repairs a rip in space and time, she gets lost in a parallel reality. When she wakes up, she is lying in front of her mother, Maria, who is a hero named Binary in this universe. Also in the room is Kelsey Grammer’s Beast, who explains where she is, mentions “Charles” (a.k.a. Professor X) and then leaves the room.

The end credits scene has us more excited for the Multiverse Saga than we have been in a while. The MCU previously brought back Patrick Stewart’s Professor X before in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, even though that variant’s fate was a bummer, and is set to revive Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine in one of the most highly-anticipated upcoming Marvel movies , Deadpool 3.