After The Sonic 3 Post-Credit Scenes, What’s Going To Happen to Agent Stone? Lee Majdoub Has Some Ideas
Major spoilers for Sonic the Hedgehog 3 down below!
When it comes to characters that have been around the longest in the Sonic the Hedgehog movie franchise, one that I'm sure people remember is Agent Stone, the assistant to Jim Carrey's Dr. Robotnik. Now, with Dr. Robotnik's fate seemingly decided, Agent Stone's destiny is up in the air, but Lee Majdoub has some ideas as to where he wants his character to go next in the already-announced Sonic the Hedgehog 4.
During the Sonic the Hedgehog 3 ending, Dr. Robotnik sacrifices himself (supposedly alongside Shadow) in order to move the Eclipse Cannon away from Earth as it explodes. With this in mind, when I spoke to Majdoub for the digital release of Sonic the Hedgehog 3, I asked the actor what he thinks is next for Stone after Robotnik's sacrifice. Majdoub eagerly said he'd love to see what the "grief" would do to Stone after losing Robotnik and how it might turn him into a villain:
Majdoub commented that he's "open" to any opportunities to expand on that story with spinoffs with the other characters (like the successful Knuckles spinoff), and that he's excited by all the fan excitement around Stone possible taking on the mantle:
It would be amazingly cool to see Agent Stone become the next big antagonist for the franchise, but there is the fact that not everyone died in that big explosion. Shadow, in a post-credit sequence, did survive. And while Dr. Robotnik isn't as powerful as the hedgehog introduced in Sonic 3, the mad scientist has gotten himself out of life-threatening situations time and time again.
As they always say – if you don't see the body, anything is fair game.
But if Robotnik is truly gone and we won't be getting any more hilarious Jim Carrey dance sequences, I'd be open to Agent Stone utilizing his grief and becoming the villain that fans have wanted to see him become.
While the next Sonic film won't be on any 2025 release schedule, there's a lot to be excited about. The upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog 4 has a set release date (March 19, 2027), and there's already another central character from the video game that was introduced in the post-credit sequence – Amy Rose, which is a big deal. So, if Agent Stone is the next step in what this team has to face, sign me up — I am ready for the ride.
