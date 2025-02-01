After The Sonic 3 Post-Credit Scenes, What’s Going To Happen to Agent Stone? Lee Majdoub Has Some Ideas

Major spoilers for Sonic the Hedgehog 3 down below!

When it comes to characters that have been around the longest in the Sonic the Hedgehog movie franchise, one that I'm sure people remember is Agent Stone, the assistant to Jim Carrey's Dr. Robotnik. Now, with Dr. Robotnik's fate seemingly decided, Agent Stone's destiny is up in the air, but Lee Majdoub has some ideas as to where he wants his character to go next in the already-announced Sonic the Hedgehog 4.

During the Sonic the Hedgehog 3 ending, Dr. Robotnik sacrifices himself (supposedly alongside Shadow) in order to move the Eclipse Cannon away from Earth as it explodes. With this in mind, when I spoke to Majdoub for the digital release of Sonic the Hedgehog 3, I asked the actor what he thinks is next for Stone after Robotnik's sacrifice. Majdoub eagerly said he'd love to see what the "grief" would do to Stone after losing Robotnik and how it might turn him into a villain:

There's so many avenues for Stone. I mean, personally, I think it would be hard to believe that he would be at peace with it. You know what I mean? I think we've seen what he's capable of. He and Robotnik have had a relationship for so long that I don't think it would be an easy loss for sure. I think his grief would probably get the better of him, and I would honestly buy it to see that he would become more of a villain than we're used to seeing.

Majdoub commented that he's "open" to any opportunities to expand on that story with spinoffs with the other characters (like the successful Knuckles spinoff ), and that he's excited by all the fan excitement around Stone possible taking on the mantle:

It would be really cool. It'd be really cool. And hey, Shadow, Tails spinoffs, I would welcome. I think there's a lot of opportunity there as well…fans have been wanting it, too, so I'm excited. I just get excited by fans' excitement. You know what I mean? I don't know what the future holds, but I'm open to all of it.

It would be amazingly cool to see Agent Stone become the next big antagonist for the franchise, but there is the fact that not everyone died in that big explosion. Shadow, in a post-credit sequence, did survive. And while Dr. Robotnik isn't as powerful as the hedgehog introduced in Sonic 3, the mad scientist has gotten himself out of life-threatening situations time and time again.

As they always say – if you don't see the body, anything is fair game.

But if Robotnik is truly gone and we won't be getting any more hilarious Jim Carrey dance sequences , I'd be open to Agent Stone utilizing his grief and becoming the villain that fans have wanted to see him become.

