It Looks Like Johnny Cage Is The Star Of Mortal Kombat II, But I Wonder What That Means For One Specific Character

When it comes to upcoming video game movies , there are few that I’m looking forward to seeing more than Simon McQuoid’s Mortal Kombat II. Set for release near the end of the 2025 movie schedule , the latest adaptation of one of my favorite games looks like it’ll have everything I want in a Mortal Kombat movie, especially my boy, Johnny Cage. Seriously, Karl Urban’s wise-cracking ass-kicker steals the show in the first trailer , and I think that’ll be the case for the movie when it comes out later this year.

However, this has me thinking… what does Johnny Cage being front and center in Mortal Kombat II mean for one character in particular: Lewis Tan’s Cole Young? You know, he was the new kombatant introduced in 2021’s movie, and seemingly the focal point of the franchise? So, I can’t help but wonder what’s going to happen with this divisive character moving forward.

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures)

Based On The First Trailer, It Seems Like Johnny Cage Is The Star Of The Show

After being teased during the Mortal Kombat ending a few years ago, it was all but guaranteed that everyone’s favorite Hollywood ass-kicker would be showing up in the long-awaited sequel in a big way, and the Mortal Kombat II trailer doubles down on that. He’s the first character we see, he’s the one on the receiving end of all that exposition (this seems like a lot for a sequel, by the way), and he has a lot of the trailer’s best moments.

That being said, it looks like Cage won’t just be the most charismatic and badass kombatant in Mortal Kombat II; it also appears as if he’s the audience's eyes and ears, at least when first learning about the titular tournament. I have a confession to make: I’m not mad; not one bit.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Cole Young Doesn't Even Have A Line Of Dialogue In The First Mortal Kombat II Trailer

I’ve gone back and watched the two-and-a-half-minute trailer a few times now, and I can only spot Cole Young two times (he’s in the background of one shot and showing off his mystical armor in the second). What’s even crazier is the fact that he has zero lines of dialogue. Pretty much every other character coming back from the first movie speaks, so it’s strange that the guy propped up to be Earth’s protector is on the sidelines.

Maybe there’ll be another Cole-centric trailer in the future, or maybe he just won't be a big deal in the sequel. We shall see.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

I Can't Help But Wonder If This Means Cole Will Die Or Just Have A Smaller Part This Time Around

You know, I have a feeling we’re either going to see less of Cole than we did in the predecessor, either because he is killed off early on, or he just doesn’t have much to do in the fight between Earth and Outworld. I don’t think it’ll be a situation like the so-bad-it’s-good Mortal Kombat: Annihilation , where Johnny Cage (Chris Conrad) was killed off in the first five minutes, but I’d be surprised to see him play a major role.

With so many great characters either coming back or being introduced (like Shao Khan, who I’m beyond excited to see ), it’s going to be hard for the already somewhat unlikable character to get time to shine.

Regardless of what happens to Cole Young in Mortal Kombat II, I’ll be there to see the movie opening weekend with my shades on and ready to celebrate the one and only, Johnny fucking Cage.