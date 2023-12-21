After Winning The Voice, Huntley Shares Niall Horan Factored Into Win Christmas

The Voice Season 24 is over, and yet another name has been added to the winners who had four-chair turns. Rocker Huntley was declared the winner by the viewers, and now Coach Niall Horan is looking like Blake Shelton's true successor with the undefeated streak he has going on. CinemaBlend had a chance to talk to Huntley about his coach's influence in his win as well as his plans for the holiday season.

Huntley won The Voice, and it was such a stacked competition we had trouble deciding who should win Season 24. I had the honor of speaking with Huntley following his big win, and I asked about how instrumental Niall Horan was in helping him reach the finish line. The singer confirmed his coach played a significant role in helping him make it to the end, specifically when it came to encouraging song choices that were out of his comfort zone:

I was a little hesitant on some of [the song choices] like ‘Daylight’ as well as ‘Another Love.’ And those are two of my most viral songs. He did nothing but push me every step of the way.

From his playful nicknames for Gwen Stefani to his passion for the performers he coaches, it's hard not to be impressed with Niall Horan. The singer had some big shoes to fill when he stepped in to replace Blake Shelton, and if his latest win hasn't proven to fans that he's the next best coach of The Voice, I'm not sure what will.

As for Huntley, he will go straight from The Voice to performing the national anthem and a halftime show for the NFL during Saturday's Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Chargers game. By the time that's over, he'll be off to celebrate Christmas, and he has some grand plans for how he wants to spend the holiday now that the show is all over:

I don't have my kids this year, and I was thinking about taking one of these episode checks and going to Hawaii and just like, cheer with a margarita on the beach and not play any music for a few days. And then when I talk to this record label, you know, kind of just have a clear mind and just be grateful. I've never traveled uh across the Pacific before, so I would love to do that and just take a little chill. Have a little sun time.

Those looking to see Huntley sing over the holidays will have to revisit his past performances with a Peacock subscription. He plans to have his toes in the sand for Christmas by taking his first trip across the Pacific for a much-deserved vacation following the grind of competing on The Voice.

Huntley's journey on The Voice featured a lot of moments where the singer could've met a different fate. For example, had he not let his daughter Stella select his coach after the four-chair turn, he might've gone with one of the other coaches who wasn't Niall Horan. Obviously, we'll never know whether or not he would've had the same fate regardless, but it is a possibility.

Let's also not forget that there were plenty of The Voice viewers who felt Team Niall sent home the winner, Alexa Wildish. Would the finale have played out the same way with Wildish still in the mix? We'll never know for sure, but it's fair to say Huntley is a deserving winner, and many can't wait to see what he'll be up to next after the holidays.

The Voice will return next year on the 2024 TV schedule, and fans can rewatch Season 24 over on Peacock while they wait. I know I'll be tracking quite a few contestants from this season, and I wouldn't be surprised if we see big things coming from them in the years to come.