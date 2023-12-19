Who Should Win The Voice Season 24, Based On The Finale Performances?

Spoiler alert! This story discusses the performance finale of The Voice Season 24, which aired December 18.

The Voice Season 24 artists have done all they can do, and it’s up to America’s vote now. After Gwen Stefani ’s final singer was eliminated in the semifinals, John Legend, Niall Horan and Reba McEntire watched their team members perform two songs apiece on Monday night — a ballad and an up-tempo song — to make one last attempt to win the audience members’ single vote . So based on those performances, which contestant should take the crown?

It’s definitely not an easy decision that America has to make, with all five finalists showing immense talent throughout the season. For the first time in The Voice history, every artist in the finale earned a Four-Chair Turn in the Blind Auditions, so it certainly could go in any direction. Let’s take a look at what each artist brought to the final night of competition, and which one I think should win. (The artists are listed in the order they appeared in the episode.)

Jacquie Roar (Team Reba)

Jacquie Roar opened the finale by singing Boston’s “More Than a Feeling,” and she definitely gave it everything she had. Reba McEntire’s singer put her rocker edge on the classic and worked hard to deliver some huge notes at the end, prompting her coach to comment: “You know how they say ‘Go big or go home’? Girl, you went big.” She didn’t stop there, as her second performance of “Nights in White Satin” was moody indeed, wrapped in her signature wails.

Lila Forde (Team Legend)

Lila Forde’s uniqueness has been a strength for her all season, and in the finale especially, the coaches highlighted her “strange and beautiful” take on the songs. After putting her spin on “The Weight” — which caused her coach John Legend to comment on the individuality, authenticity and musicality she brings to every performance — she sang a haunting version of The Beatles’ “Across the Universe.” Niall Horan noted how special it was “in a competition full of acrobats” that she remained unapologetically herself.

Mara Justine (Team Niall)

Mara Justine seemed determined to leave The Voice with no regrets, first taking on Adele before absolutely embodying Janis Joplin. John Legend — who admitted he was upset he allowed her to be stolen by Niall Horan — loved the gentle rasp she added to “Turning Tables.” Then, during “Piece of My Heart,” she absolutely owned the stage, despite being the shortest person up there amidst what looked like 25 dancers. Even Carson Daly commented that it felt like we’d left the finale to attend a Mara Justine concert.

Huntley (Team Niall)

The sole male singer left in the competition, Huntley impressed his coach Niall Horan by being able to contain his emotions to show America another side to his voice with “Another Love” by Tom Odell. Huntley also had the honor of closing out the show, taking on Creed’s “Higher,” in a show-stopping performance that fit his vocal abilities like a glove. John Legend commented that he doesn’t understand how Huntley isn’t already playing arenas, calling him a “rock ‘n’ roll creature.”

Ruby Leigh (Team Reba)

While it does tend to get old hearing the judges marvel at the fact that Ruby Leigh is only 16 years old, that doesn’t make it any less astonishing. The Team Reba put a bluegrass twist on Elvis’ “Suspicious Minds,” drawing praise from her coach for making it her own (and also for descending a staircase in the fog while singing). Then she channeled emotions far beyond her years for “Desperado,” which included just enough of her signature yodel to remind us whose show this was.

Who Should Win The Voice Season 24? Mara Justine

This one is hard to predict, not just because of the caliber of talent but because the Top 5 artists are all so unique, showing off different strengths in different genres. A competition like this, though, favors a powerhouse singer, and I think Mara Justine deserves to bring it home after providing the perfect marriage of passion and execution.