I’ve Always Wondered What Happens To All Those Balloons After Winners Get Announced On The Voice. The Answer Honestly Surprised Me

The Voice Season 27 finale has come and gone on the 2025 TV schedule, and it was filled to the brim with performances as fans held their breath until the very end to see who would be crowned winner. Team Bublé’s Adam David wound up winning, but that’s not what surprised me. Along with the performances, the finale was filled with many balloons flooding the stage, and I was extremely surprised to learn how they remove them after the winner is announced.

The official NBC TikTok shared a video showing exactly what happens between commercial breaks when it comes to getting rid of the balloons for the finale. I have to say, I don’t know what I was expecting, but I was not expecting people to pop the balloons one by one as fast as they can. Honestly, it’s pretty impressive, take a look:

I’m not sure what’s better, though. The music in the background that really fits the whole vibe of adults furiously trying to pop balloons or coach Michael Bublé, seemingly having the time of his life, walking through the dozens of balloons. He truly continues to be one of my favorite parts of The Voice.

Anyway, back to the balloons. It does make sense that this is what the crew would do to get rid of them on the stage, even if it does create more of a mess. However, I imagine they can sweep up the popped balloons easily. Plus, if it works, it works, and they seem to have this whole process down pat.

Seeing what they do to get rid of balloons on The Voice makes me appreciate the behind-the-scenes work so much more. It’s a testament to how hard the crew works and how they also try to have fun in the process, which I truly love to see.

As for the finale itself, there were many more surprises that didn't include balloons and the balloon clean-up crew. Kelly Clarkson made an epic return to The Voice and even trolled fellow former coach Blake Shelton in the process by sitting in his old chair. And prior to the finale, coaches for next season were revealed, with Niall Horan, Reba McEntire, Snoop Dogg, and Michael Bublé returning to their chairs, and there is no telling what kind of shenanigans they will get into both on and off-screen.

Even though The Voice is over, there will be plenty more performances, balloons, and surprises to come when Season 28 premieres later this year. A premiere date has not yet been announced, but it will indeed be coming back in the fall. Fans will soon have new singers to obsess over, and it’s going to be fun to see what will happen. For now, fans can catch up on The Voice and see all those balloons in action with a Peacock subscription.