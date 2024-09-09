'Agatha All Along' Interviews With Kathryn Hahn, Joe Locke, Debra Jo Rupp, Sasheer Zamata & Ali Ahn

Agatha herself, Kathryn Hahn, speaks with CinemaBlend’s Sean O’Connell about Disney+’s new Marvel show “Agatha All Along!” She’s also joined by her costars Sasheer Zamata, Debra Jo Rupp, Ali Ahn and Joe Locke, as well as showrunner Jac Schaeffer and producers Mary Livanos and Brad Winderbaum.

Watch them discuss how “Agatha” made foul-mouthed history on Disney+, where they would have placed one of Stan Lee’s infamous cameos, how the show connects to “WandaVision” and much, much more.

Video Chapters:

0:00 - Intro./Kathryn Hahn Makes Foul-Mouthed History On Disney+

0:30 - Kathryn Hahn Has A Great Idea For An ‘Agatha All Along’ Stan Lee Cameo

1:05 - Showrunner Jac Schaeffer On Where Stan Lee’s Cameo Could Have Been

1:21 - Executive Producer Mary Livanos On Where Stan Lee’s Cameo Could Have Been

1:55 - The ‘Agatha All Along’ Cast On Singing A Song With Patti Lupone

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

2:30 - Jac Schaeffer On The Fake ‘Agatha’ Title That She Hated, And The One That She Loved

3:13 - Joe Locke Loves The Marvel Rumor Mill

3:45 - Sasheer Zamata Hits The Marvel Message Boards

4:30 - The ‘Agatha All Along’ Cast Gushes About The Massive Set

5:50 - How ‘Agatha All Along’ Was Inspired By 'The Wizard Of Oz'

7:20 - Debra Jo Rupp On Becoming The Green Witch

8:30 - Did Wanda Maximoff Ever Walk The Witches Road?