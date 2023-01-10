Ahead Of Series Finale, New Amsterdam Star Opens Up About 'Hopefully' Making Fans Happy With The Ending
Tyler Labine hopes fans will be happy with how New Amsterdam ends.
The end is sadly nigh for New Amsterdam, and the NBC medical drama still has unanswered questions heading toward the two-part series finale. According to what more than one star has had to say, however, there’s a lot to look forward to with the end. Jocko Sims hyped fans learning more about the doctors’ pasts, and Tyler Labine has opened up about his hopes for how fans will react to the last episodes.
Labine has been playing Dr. Iggy Frome from the very beginning of the medical drama, and recently weighed in on portraying Iggy through his series of “regrettable decisions.” When the actor spoke with CinemaBlend, he opened up about reading the script for the series finale and what viewers can expect:
It sounds like fans shouldn’t go into the finale on January 17 expecting straightforward answers to every question and every loose end neatly tied off by the time the final credits roll, which isn’t always the case for shows that have time to plan ahead for the end.
Tyler Labine’s comments do suggest that a lot of careful planning went into doing the characters justice, so it’s no surprise that he has hopes that fans will be happy! The actor went on to preview that viewers may want to expect the unexpected with the finale:
The last episode before the two-part finale set up the end in some interesting ways, whether or not definitive answers are on the way for everybody. The return of Helen Sharpe didn’t result in a reunion with Max with sparks flying for Sharpwin again, but instead gave Max some clarity about pursuing a relationship with Elizabeth. Iggy’s blow to the head in the woods helped him realize that he needed to sign the divorce papers to officially split with Martin, but that he also wanted a fresh start with him.
For his part, Reynolds may have a future with Gabrielle after all if he just asks her to stay, and Bloom seems to be healing after the heartache with her sister. Plus, with two hours left before the very end, there’s still time for Max “How Can I Help?” Goodwin to do some more good at the hospital. As for what New Amsterdam has in store for the doctors’ endings after five seasons, fans will just have to tune in and find out.
The two-part series finale event for New Amsterdam will air on Tuesday, January 17 starting at 9 p.m. ET on NBC, with past episodes available streaming with a Peacock Premium subscription. The show is taking a week off as NBC airs the 2023 Golden Globes on January 10, but – according to Tyler Labine – the finale will “hopefully” be worth the wait. For some viewing options once New Amsterdam has finished, check out our 2023 TV premiere schedule.
