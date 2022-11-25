New Amsterdam Boss Explains What Helen's Surprise Return Means For Max

Spoilers ahead for the fall finale of New Amsterdam, “Don’t Do This for Me.” Read at your own risk!

The fall finale of New Amsterdam was an emotional one, to say the least, as Lauren dealt with her sister overdosing, and Elizabeth Wilder tried to figure out if she should accept a new job offer that would have her leave the hospital, to name just two of the twists. Perhaps the biggest emotional shocker of the episode was the fact that when Max and Elizabeth finally found their groove together, Helen appeared on a late-night talk show, and it was revealed she’s in the city.

Fans will remember that when Max and Helen were getting ready to wed in the Season 4 finale, Helen heartbreakingly called Max from London, indicating she couldn’t go through with it. Freema Agyeman announced her departure and it was unclear if she would return before the medical drama ended. The episode shook things up for New Amsterdam, and Max was on his way to healing. With her shocking return, showrunner David Schulner tells TVLine why they decided to bring Helen back for the fall finale:

We knew we wanted to bring Helen Sharpe back to test Max’s resolve. To test his feelings for Wilder. To test whether or not he’s truly healed. And we knew we wanted it to happen at the worst possible moment for him.

Although I do wish it could have happened at any other time, it does make sense to bring Helen back at a time when Max has started to move on. It was clear by his expression when he saw Helen on TV and heard she was back in New York that some feelings are still there, but how that will impact his relationship with Elizabeth should be interesting as the series winds down.

As for whether or not Helen’s return will make Max realize he still does want her (or does not) has yet to be seen, but David Schulner explains that his heart will be tested:

There are so many unanswered questions he has for Sharpe. Yet, at the same time, there’s the promise of something new with Wilder. We’re going to put Max through the wringer, so whatever decision he makes is hard-earned.

Max was heartbroken after losing Helen, and his daughter Luna was also taking it quite hard as she had warmed up to having a mum. Seeing how the show pays off on this twist is particularly interesting with the show ending soon and Wilder not taking the job away from the hospital. Whoever Max chooses will presumably be his endgame. It’s unknown how much the former couple have talked, if at all, since they parted ways, but when the show comes back in the new year, true feelings will be revealed.

Meanwhile, New Amsterdam is getting a big farewell in 2023, but it will, unfortunately, be sooner than fans might hope. There are only three episodes left, with a two-hour series finale on January 17. While it is part of the 2023 TV schedule, fans will have to say goodbye to their favorite characters before the first month of the year comes to an end. How it ends, though, is still up in the air.

Don’t miss the final episodes of New Amsterdam and what happens with the Helen/Max/Elizabeth love triangle, with the medical drama's return on Tuesday, January 3 at 10 p.m. EST on NBC. All episodes so far are streaming on Peacock with a subscription!