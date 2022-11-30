New Amsterdam Star Shares What Fans Should Still Look Forward To Before The Series Finale
New Amsterdam fans still have a lot to be excited about!
The end is nigh for New Amsterdam, with only three episodes left after the medical drama returns in 2023, with two of those episodes airing back-to-back on one night for a series finale event. While fans may be sad that the journeys for Max, Reynolds, Bloom, and all the rest are nearly over, actor Jocko Sims has revealed that there’s still a lot to look forward to before the final credits roll.
The last two episodes of 2022 aired back-to-back for one big fall finale, which delivered twists ranging from Reynolds making a “brutal” decision (which Jocko Sims has explained) to Bloom coming to a painful realization about her sister to Max learning that Helen has returned to New York just when he was on the verge of overcoming all the hurdles to starting a relationship with Wilder.
The fall finale didn’t exactly close on a happy ending for all the characters, but that doesn’t necessarily mean the same will be true for the series finale in the new year. Jocko Sims spoke with CinemaBlend about what’s on the way, and he previewed what fans can still look forward to in the final episodes:
Well, it certainly sounds like New Amsterdam won’t join the ranks of shows with disappointing finales, if the medical drama is getting a “nice, beautiful bow” before the end! And what better way for this show to end than by embracing the theme of “How can I help?” that has been so important from the very beginning? Jocko Sims’ mention of “generations to come” is particularly interesting in light of young Luna getting some of the spotlight this season.
Only time will tell just how much the final three episodes reveal about the characters and what makes them who they are, but the actor’s comments suggest that there’s a lot to be optimistic about. Whether or not that means completely happy endings for everybody – which may be hard to imagine after how the fall finale ended – is a question that just won’t be answered until 2023.
After revealing that playing Dr. Reynolds has been the best job of his career, Jocko Sims went on to share his excitement about the very last episode:
When we spoke ahead of the fall finale airing, even Jocko Sims didn’t know exactly what the script had in store from the first page to the last, since he was waiting for the table read! Unfortunately for fans who are already dying to know how New Amsterdam picks up after the shocking reveal that Freema Agyeman had filmed at least one new scene for the show when it had seemed possible that her voice cameo in the premiere was the most that we’d get of Helen in Season 5, the medical drama won’t return until the 2023 TV premiere schedule kicks off.
Be sure to tune in to NBC on Tuesday, January 3 at 10 p.m. ET for the winter premiere of New Amsterdam, with the two-part finale airing two weeks later on January 17. Reynolds alone still has a lot of threads to tie off before the end, even with the emotional scene that had to be deleted and the steps he has taken to move on from his polyamorous relationship to start fresh with Gabrielle.
