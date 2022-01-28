Amazon’s As We See It Cast Share Their Personal Connections To The Series’ Neurodivergent Characters
One of Amazon Prime’s best new shows is As We See It, and it centers on three characters who have autism and are living together as they learn to navigate the world as young adults alongside an aide. The show has an authentic feel to it thanks to showrunner Jason Katims bringing neurodiverse writers, editors, and other members of the production to the crew along with casting three leads who are on the autism spectrum as well. CinemaBlend had a chance to speak with the main cast about their connections to the topics on the series.
While it should be noted that each of the characters in As We See It are not inspired by the actors who portray them because they have experiences living their lives on the spectrum, they could draw from their personal experiences when playing their roles. Rick Glassman, who plays Jack on the series, opened up about starring in As We See It (also in the video above):
Rick Glassman shared that in other circumstances he’s had to tell himself to not do things that would typically not be okay in other productions, but for As We See It, he felt like he didn’t have as much “shame” in who he is. Joe Mantegna, who plays Jack’s father on the show, expressed his own connection to the series:
During the series, Jack must come to terms with his father having cancer whilst navigating the everyday world. One of his roommates, Violet (played by Sue Ann Pien) is dealing with intense desires to get into dating as her aide and protective brother discourage it. Pien shared her thoughts on starring in As We See It:
Chris Pang, who plays her brother, following his high-profile role in Crazy Rich Asians had this to say:
It’s great to see more television representing the neurodivergent community after Netflix’s Love on the Spectrum brought us an Autism-focused dating show in 2019 and Big Brother’s Britini D'Angelo opened up about her journey last year. The entire first season of As We See It is available to watch with an Amazon Prime subscription.
