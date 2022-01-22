As We See It Showrunner On Casting ‘Authentically’ To Explore Characters On Autism Spectrum Within Amazon Series
Parenthood's Jason Katims has developed another heartwarming series.
A blemish in the world of Hollywood that has continued to not only remain, but be celebrated in the wrong ways is how neurodiversity is depicted in movies and television. When it comes to people on the autism spectrum, not only is this rarely touched upon in the media, it’s hard to find honest depictions of their experiences. But one of the best new Amazon Prime shows to binge is As We See It, which not only follows three young people on the spectrum, but also casts its stars with intention.
The heartwarming series is led by Rick Glassman, Sue Ann Pien and Albert Rutecki, who can all relate in one way or another to the struggles that come with living on the Autism spectrum. When CinemaBlend spoke to As We See It’s showrunner Jason Katims, he shared how he went about casting its talented stars:
Jason Katims is best known for developing NBC’s hit family series Parenthood, which starred an incredible cast and included an ongoing storyline about parents raising a child with Asperger syndrome. When approaching As We See It, Katims decided to bring neurodiversity across just about every aspect of the production. The show’s authenticity certainly comes out within the series, but, of course, its core trio was key. Katims continued:
The series follows three roommates who are all encountering complications in their adult lives in different and unique ways. They are roommates who rely on an aide (played by Thirteen Reasons Why’s Sosie Bacon) to help them combat these struggles as she tries to plan her future to further her education. Katims shared how they arrived on the three main actors with these words:
Among the storylines As We See It tackles is Albert Rutecki’s Harrison, who is working on being able to take a walk to the coffee shop around the corner from his apartment without the outside world panicking him. Sue Ann Pien’s Violet longs to be “normal” and date as she and her brother (played by one of Crazy Rich Asians’ stars Chris Pang) deal with tensions. The third roommate is Rick Glassman’s Jack, who says it like it is and finds himself without a job because of it just as he learns his father has been diagnosed with cancer.
Following the success of an autism-focused dating show like Love on the Spectrum coming to Netflix in 2019 and more personalities opening up about neurodiversity more honestly (another example being Big Brother’s Britini D’Angelo), it’s great to see As We See It add to the narrative and bringing forward more authentic voices to TV. The series is a must-see! The first season’s episodes are available to binge with an Amazon Prime subscription.
