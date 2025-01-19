America’s Got Talent Winner Richard Goodall Talks Fame Following Victory, And Being Called ‘America’s Susan Boyle’
"Never in a million years."
The landmark Season 20 premiere of America’s Got Talent may be a ways away on the 2025 TV schedule, but we’re still flying high on the show after an excellent Season 19. Last year’s edition of the competition show introduced the world to the “singing janitor,” Richard Goodall, who was crowned AGT's champion back in September. When CinemaBlend spoke to the AGT winner, he talked to us about how his life has changed since going viral and what it's like being known as "America's Susan Boyle."
Richard Goodall was a favorite of ours on the series, as we hoped he would go all the way on AGT last year. I recently spoke with Goodall, during which we discussed several topics, including the "sadness" surrounding the recent LA wildfires as well as their impact on recent AGT auditions. Amid our chat, I asked the talented singer what he wished he could have said on finale night after being chosen by the fans. Goodall said he did the “best” he could in the moment, but here’s what comes to mind:
When Richard Goodall made the journey from Indiana to California for his audition about a year ago now, it was his first plane flight ever. At the time, he had no expectations to become Season 19's winner, but he sure did it. Nowadays, Goodall is famous, and being stopped all the time for his memorable run on the show. He continued:
Richard Goodall told me that after his big win, he feels like “there’s room for the common person” and, in his daily interactions with fans, he sees that he’s given more people hope to get out there and share their talents no matter who they are. How incredible must it feel to perhaps be the reason someone takes up a hobby or talent again simply because you’ve helped them feel seen? Get a sense of Goodall's journey in the video below:
And, as the singer shared, the response has been so massive that it’s not just America who are sharing their support for him. As he mentioned, some people in the U.K. are likening him to Britain’s Got Talent contestant Susan Boyle, who ended up selling 25 million records following her own viral moment with Simon Cowell and the competition's panel. When reflecting on his time on AGT further, Goodall also said this:
Richard Goodall just sounds so humbled and grateful for his experience on AGT. The singer, who famously wowed the judges and viewers with his renditions of “Don’t Stop Believin’”, “Faithfully” and “Eye of the Tiger” during his run on the show has been starting to earn gigs around the nation since his win and is currently working on his own music. He has such a fantastic story, and you can relive his journey on AGT now by streaming episodes with a Peacock subscription.
