Annette Bening's Nyad Director Told Us Why The Actress Refused To Use Stunt Swimmers, And Her Reasoning Makes Me Appreciate The Film Even More
Good for you, Annette Bening.
This year’s Best Actress race is shaping up to be one of the most competitive in years. As more awards contenders reach theaters and streaming services like Netflix, we see talent like Emma Stone (Poor Things), Natalie Portman (May December), Fantasia Barrino (The Color Purple), and Sandra Huller being discussed for the five Oscar slots. But through no fault of their own, this means there are going to be a LOT of very talented ladies left in the lurch the morning they announce the Academy Award nominees. Annette Bening belongs in the Best Actress conversation for her role as Diana Nyad in the Netflix drama Nyad. And according to Bening’s co-director, the actress’s push for realism should help her Oscar cause.
Nyad, one of the best films on Netflix at the moment, tells the incredible story of determined 64-year-old swimmer Diana Nyad (Annette Bening), who attempted to become the first person to complete the open-water swim between Cuba and Florida. Bening herself is 65, and does all of the swimming in the movie… not an easy feat. In fact, her co-director Chai Vasarhelyi explained to CinemaBlend during an exclusive interview:
That’s remarkable. When you watch Nyad, you realize that this isn’t controlled swimming in a quiet pool. This is ocean swimming, against currents and wave patterns, which require far more physicality than swimming in a tank for a movie. Other Best Actress contenders have gone to great lengths to earn their nomination. But hearing that Annette Bening endured this physicality to maintain the look of Diana Nyad’s swim stroke is beyond impressive to me, and makes me appreciate her performance that much more.
Nyad made the fall film festival circuit before heading to Netflix, and generated a lot of support for both Annette Bening and her co-star, Jodie Foster. Lately, Foster took shots at the comic book genre, saying in interviews that she hoped the trend was dying, because she prefers movies that challenge audiences, and challenge her. And yes, Foster is an Oscar-winning actor, but I wonder if Bening talked to her about her contributions to Captain Marvel and the MCU? Or maybe Bening vented about it, and that inspired Foster to speak out? We may never know.
Sean O’Connell is a journalist and CinemaBlend’s Managing Editor. Sean created ReelBlend, which he proudly cohosts with Jake Hamilton and Kevin McCarthy. And he's the author of RELEASE THE SNYDER CUT, the Spider-Man history book WITH GREAT POWER, and an upcoming book about Bruce Willis.
