Arnold Schwarzenegger Weighs In On Bruce Willis' Retirement, Gives Us The Best Response

It's great to see legends shout out legends, and that was the case Hollywood icon Arnold Schwarzenegger opened up about fellow action movies megastar Bruce Willis ' retirement from the industry. It goes without saying that fans will miss seeing the veteran actor on the big screen. Willis' departure from the silver screen, which the Die Hard actor's family announced in 2022 after an aphasia diagnosis (and now updated to frontotemporal dementia), left fans and colleagues reflecting on his impactful contributions to cinema. It was already wonderful that the one-time Mr. Universe would take the time to weigh in on Willis but even better, he gave us the best response.

The legendary action star, known for enthralling audiences for decades on the big screen, is now making his mark on the small screen with his debut in the action-comedy series FUBAR. The actor sat down for an interview with CinemaBlend's own Sean O'Connell to discuss the show (which is available with a Netflix subscription ). Eventually, the conversation turned to his colleague, Bruce Willis. Schwarzenegger, known for his own illustrious career, shared his admiration for Willis along with a great declaration about action stars, saying:

I think that he's fantastic. He was, always for years and years, is a huge, huge star. And I think that he will always be remembered as a great, great star. And a kind man. I understand that under his circumstances, health-wise, that he had to retire. But in general, you know, we never really retire. Action heroes, they reload.

The Terminator star conveyed a profound respect and admiration for the enduring legacy that his buddy has created within the industry. With unforgettable performances in iconic films such as Die Hard and Pulp Fiction, Bruce Willis has left an indelible mark on the action genre. Although he has now retired from the spotlight and is enjoying being a new grandfather, his body of work and the anecdotes shared by his fellow cast members, including Donnie Wahlberg, will continue to resonate and inspire future generations. And if you're an action star -- or just an actor in general -- I don't think you can ask for much more.

True to his "reload" philosophy, Arnold Schwarzenegger is a living example of his own words. Despite venturing into politics and environmental activism, the Austrian-born actor is making a triumphant return to the big screen after a four-year hiatus via the film Breakout. At the age of 75, this iconic figure in the world of bodybuilding shows no signs of slowing down. Alongside his film project, Schwarzenegger's Netflix series FUBAR is currently available for streaming, and fans can look forward to his upcoming three-part docuseries, aptly titled Arnold , which is set to premiere in June. Clearly, the Governator is far from retirement as he continues to embrace new projects, captivating audiences with his boundless energy and remarkable talent.

Arnold Schwarzenegger's response to Bruce Willis' retirement is profound and reveals the special connection between these two action/adventure genre legends and friends. While the beloved Fifth Element star may have stepped away from the limelight, it's comforting to know that we can still enjoy his work. And what's even sweeter is that he's gotten so much love during this time I agree with the assessment that true action heroes never truly fade away; they simply embark on new and exciting journeys.