Bruce Willis Is Officially A Grandpa As Rumer Willis Confirms Baby's Birth With Adorable Photo

Yippee ki-yay, Bruce Willis is a grandfather! The beloved Die Hard actor, who announced his retirement last year, earned the “grandpa” title for the first time ever last week when his oldest daughter, Rumer Willis gave birth of her first child, Louetta Isley Thomas Willis, with her boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas. The Willis baby was born on April 18, and Rumer shared an adorable photo when making the announcement.

Rumer Willis revealed the happy news on her Instagram , sharing that Louetta was born at their home last week. The actress stated that the little bundle of joy is more than anything she and boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas could've 'ever dreamed of." Check out the photo of the beautiful baby below:

The Once Upon A Time In Hollywood cast member called her one-week-old daughter “pure magic” along with saying her child with musician and band member on the Vista Kicks is “more than we ever dreamed of.” The couple previously announced they were expecting back in December, to which Demi Moore shared she was “entering my hot kooky unhinged grandma era” . Check out some of the high-profile reactions that flooded the comment section following the baby reveal, including Moore's:

Demi Moore: "Pure love for this little birdie❤️"

Tallulah Willis: "Hi my tiny petal. We missed you so much for so long. I’ll love you every moment of every day ! Your kooky aunts are obsessed with you."

Emma Heming Willis: "Omg we love her so so much 😍😍😍😍😍"

Hilary Duff: “Yes mama …. Magical!"

Christie Brinkley: "Oh Rumer I’m so happy for you and for Louetta ..she was born into one big beautiful family! 🌸🌷💖"

Rumer Willis previously shared to People that her actor parents and sisters were “so excited” about her becoming a mom, along with saying how “it’s so fun” to be bringing the first grandchild to her family, especially because they are already “a huge group.” The 34-year-old also shared that pregnancy has given her so much “respect” for women along with saying it's been a “wild” and “humbling” experience for her.

Baby Louetta certainly has some iconic grandparents given Bruce Willis is the star of one of the best action movies of all time, Die Hard, along with having a massive career in Hollywood alongside ex-wife Demi Moore, who is an accomplished actor in her own right. 34-year-old Rumer Willis is the eldest of Willis’ five daughters, three of which he had with Moore and the younger two are from his current partnership with wife, Emma Heming Willis.

Rumer Willis stepped into acting herself when she was seven years old in the Demi Moore movie Now And Then and has continued to find roles since, including as a recurring character on Empire back in 2017 and 2018 and has a few projects on the way.

It’s great news to see the Willis family is growing after they previously announced in March 2022 that Bruce Willis had been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities and he’d be stepping away from his career. Amidst the diagnosis, Demi Moore actually moved in with the rest of the family and is “determined to make sure every day Bruce has left on earth to be filled with love,” per Heming Willis.

Congratulations to the Willis’ on their new and adorable family member!