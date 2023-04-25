Arnold Schwarzenegger Sets Big-Budget Return To Action Movies Following Netflix Series FUBAR

While Arnold Schwarzenegger isn’t exactly retired, it’s been a while since he’s been a part of the world of big budget action movies . That looks like it’s going to change really quickly thanks to the Austrian star’s part in the Netflix action series FUBAR, but that’s apparently only the start. Get ready for more big screen Schwarzenegger, as he’s set to return to theaters in a movie that you’d definitely expect him to be heading up.

The name of the film is Breakout, and before anyone asks, we’re not talking about an adaptation of the classic Atari video game. Expendables 4 director Scott Waugh’s new film, per a report from Deadline , will see Arnold Schwarzenegger returning to the world of jailbreaks after pulling some similar antics in his 2013 collaboration with Sylvester Stallone, Escape Plan . Changing things up this time, the challenge sees Schwarzenegger not only breaking out of jail, but also breaking in.

Breakout focuses on his protagonist, Terry Reynolds, and his quest to save his stepson, who’s been framed into a 25-year prison sentence overseas. It's just another classic case of getting in being easy, with getting out being the ultimate adventure. Production is set to start on the movie later this year in an unspecified time frame.

It’s a match made in heaven, putting Arnold Schwarzenegger back on the path to bringing hard action blockbusters back to the movies. Though that’s not to say his recent output isn’t intriguing, as Schwarzenegger’s FUBAR trailer shows more of the comedic side of the legendary film star. And if you thought his family was concerned after putting in long hours shooting his Netflix series, Schwarzenegger doesn’t sound like he’s going to be going any easier on himself with his next project.

Interestingly enough, the venn diagram between FUBAR and Breakout lands on a subject that unexpectedly binds the two together: family. Recent news of Fast & Furious 11 landing key talent to move forward on the supposedly final Fast Saga installment, that one word is all anyone needs to dream up an even greater possibility. Admittedly, no one’s even dreamt to bring Arnold Schwarzenegger into this supposed finale; but doesn’t it sound like an intriguing possibility now that it’s on the table?

As it stands, Arnold Schwarzenegger is set to wow audiences in FUBAR, which premieres for those who have an active Netflix subscription on May 25th. Breakout is currently looking for a studio home, preparing for that phantom start date set for late this year. Which means that if Vin Diesel wants to snare Arnie for the Toretto family’s last ride, there’s still time.