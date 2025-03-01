As NCIS: Sydney Scores Its Season 3 Renewal, The Showrunner Told Us Which Character We’ll Learn A Lot More About In Season 2 And When

If you’ve been enjoying watching any or all of the NCIS franchise shows on the 2025 TV schedule, don’t worry, they’re not going away anytime soon. Last week, it was announced that NCIS, NCIS: Origins and NCIS: Sydney have all been renewed, which in Sydney’s case means it’s continuing into Season 3. But that’s not the only good news to share about the Australia-based spinoff that can be streamed with Paramount+ subscription. Showrunner Morgan O’Neill also informed CinemaBlend that not only will viewers learn a lot more about Mavournee Hazel’s Bluebird “Blue” Gleeson in Season 2, he mentioned specifically when this will occur.

Ahead of NCIS: Sydney Season 3 being made official, I interviewed O’Neill about the first chunk of Season 2, and he discussed topics the major Mackey reveal from the premiere and when we’ll meet this season’s big bad. I also asked during our conversation if Blue’s background would be delved into during Season 2 given that her life outside of work largely remains untouched, and he responded:

There most certainly will. My sense is, looking back at it, we may learn more about Blue than we learn about anyone in the team. It’s not anything that’s kind of conscious until Episode 7, where the rubber hits the road. And we learned things about Blue that I think it's fair to say we'll shock a fair portion of the audience. And we delve into her backstory, her origin story, and it’s wall-to-wall revelation. So if you're a fan of Blue, and I know there are lots of fans of Blue out there, she's one of my favorite characters in the show, strap it in because you're gonna go on a ride in Season 2, and it's gonna get bumpy.

Well, well, that’s something to look forward to in the back half of NCIS: Sydney Season 2. Although Blue was brought in at the start of the series as the AFP forensic scientist brought in to temporarily help out, by the end of Episode 3, she was made a full member of the team. Since then, she and William McInnes’ Roy "Rosie" Penrose, the AFP forensic pathologist, have done a stellar job of using their scientific methodologies to help solve crimes while Mackey, JD, DeShawn and Evie handle field work.

It is interesting to learn that Blue will go from being the biggest non-professional question mark of the main characters, to becoming perhaps the most open book of them all later on in Season 2. I’m curious to see what details about her life will be disclosed why they’ll be so shocking to the audience. And if they’re that big a deal, will this affect how her teammates look at her? Ok, it probably won’t be that big a deal since the status quo can’t be shaken up too much, but nevertheless, bring on these revelations!

We have a few weeks to go until this Blue information dump, so keep your eyes peeled on NCIS: Sydney as episodes are aired Fridays at 8 pm ET on CBS in the United States. And Monday nights on the same network, you can watch NCIS and NCIS: Origins.