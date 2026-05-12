There’s One Survivor 50 Plotline People Can’t Stop Talking About (That The Show Itself Ignored Entirely)
My mind is blown.
Survivor is one of the best reality shows of all time, and it's showing no signs of slowing down. The 50th season is currently airing on CBS (and streaming with a Paramount+ subscription), and there's been plenty of drama. Although exit interviews from eliminated players have revealed a big plotline that hasn't been addressed on the show at all (so far).
The cast of Survivor 50 is stacked, and have also been revealing BTS tea as they get voted off the island. While many fans wonder how much Survivor contestants make, other want the drama that we aren't shown on TV. Case in point: Chrissy Hofbeck's exit interview with Men's Journal, where she revealed that Rizo was actually quite ill while competing. While explaining her strained relationship with the Survivor 49 player, she revealed:
Honestly, I had no idea. While Survivor is a notoriously grueling game, the 50th season hasn't showed Rizo being ill. Although given the fact that he only had a few days between seasons, it makes sense that his body was broken down. But now I'm wondering why the show hasn't addressed this (so far).
Chrissy revealed that she expected Rizo to have some loyalty to her after taking care of him, but that wasn't the case. And she ended up being voted out alongside Coach via the pair twist.
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Chrissy isn't the only player who has talked about Rizo's health issues during Season 50. Fan favorite Emily Flippen revealed that part of the reason Cirie pushed so hard for big portions during #RiceGate was because she thought that Rizo needed the fuel. As we know, he was one of the Survivor legend's closest allies during 50.
Survivor 50 airs new episodes Wednesdays on CBS as part of the 2026 TV schedule. Only time will tell if it becomes one of the best Survivor seasons, or if Rizo's health issues are eventually shown.
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Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more.
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