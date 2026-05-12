Chris Pratt Gives A Thrilling Terminal List Season 2 Update, And Fans Are Freaking Out
"Let’s go, man!" -Chris Pratt
After nearly four years of waiting, we finally know when we’ll get to stream The Terminal List’s second season with an Amazon Prime subscription. Chris Pratt excitedly revealed this information at the Amazon Upfronts, and his enthusiasm was totally matched by the fans in the comments.
As Prime Video put on its big event that went over its releases on the 2026 TV schedule and beyond, Chris Pratt was there to chat about the new season of The Terminal List. Taking to the show’s Instagram account, he specifically revealed the release date of the highly anticipated second season of this book-to-screen adaptation, saying:
“Let’s go,” indeed! We’ve been waiting ages for this news. I know that we got the prequel series, The Terminal List: Dark Wolf, last year, and we were introduced to characters who will be in Season 2 through that. However, it’s been over three years since the flagship show got renewed. So, this news has been a long time coming.
Now, we finally know when we’ll get to see the next adaptation of one of Jack Carr’s beloved books! And fans are freaking out about it too, as they took to Pratt’s video to comment things like:
- Outstanding!!!🔥🔥❤️👏 -timabell
- SO excited!!!! Cannot wait!! 👏🏻❤️ -shellzy_belle
- Chris, I can't wait 🔥🔥 -mariemtoledo
- LFG!!! 🙌 Best show that exists 🔥-romanarthur1
- I’m past ready!! Very excited! -misty.everhart.24
As you can see, the fans (and I) are more than ready for this new season of The Terminal List. So, let’s discuss what we know about it. Season 2 is set to follow Carr’s novel, True Believer, which sees Pratt’s character James Reece go on a journey around the world to try and stop a “series of coordinated and murderous attacks.”
Along with Pratt leading the cast, the ensemble will also feature Dar Salim’s Mo Farooq, Luke Hemsworth’s Jules Landry and Tom Hopper’s Raife Hastings. Notably, all three of those characters were introduced and played very big parts in the prequel series The Terminal List: Dark Wolf, which premiered last year. So, it will be exciting to see them return in the present timeline.
We only have to wait a few months to see all this, too. While October might seem far away, in comparison to the years that have passed since Season 1, it’s not that far off at all. I bet it will be well worth the wait, too! So, set your countdown, folks. The Terminal List will return for Season 2 on October 21.
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Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.
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