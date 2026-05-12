I Wondered Why Rainwater Recruited Miles On Marshals, So I Asked Gil Birmingham: 'Another Brilliant Stroke'
Why now?
Spoilers for Marshals Season 1, Episode 11 are ahead! Read with caution, and stream the episode with a Paramount+ subscription.
Typically, in an episode of Marshals, we only see Rainwater get involved if Kayce has something personal going on or if the case of the week has something to do with Broken Rock. However, in the episode that just aired on the 2026 TV schedule, we got to see Gil Birmingham’s Yellowstone character acting on a plan to persuade Senator Connor to work with him on an issue regarding a mine. Interestingly, this plan also involved Miles, the marshal, and I was wondering why the chairman brought him in for this. So, I asked Birmingham about it.
In short, Rainwater wants this mine to go away, and he’s trying to get politicians to agree with him. However, persuading these people to side with him is a major challenge, so he’s having to get creative with his strategy. That’s where Miles comes in, and according to Birmingham, it was a “brilliant” move:
That strategy is complex, too. As the Wind River actor explained, his character brought the senator and her husband, who is a gambler, to a casino to highlight a weakness, and say “there are weak spots in your administration and with you.” He’s showing that he can fight if needed, but he doesn’t want to; he wants to “find an amenable way to resolve [the] issue.”
And that’s why he brought Miles into this. The second the marshal walked into the room, Rainwater started boasting about the people Miles had just saved, and he made sure to note that Miles, who was born and raised on Broken Rock, “served in the Marine Corps before wearing the marshal badge.” All that made it so Birmingham’s character could prove Miles’ loyalty to the country and ask the senator:
According to Gil Birmingham, Rainwater did this to appeal to a sense of patriotism he knew the senator had. The actor explained:
Well, the move worked; Miles being recruited for this meeting swayed the senator in Rainwater’s direction. However, I couldn’t help but notice the apprehension on Miles’ face the whole time this was happening. In fact, even though Miles clearly helped this senator realize it’d be good to help Broken Rock, he asked Rainwater if he was being used as a “prop.” In response, the chairman said he wasn’t a “prop” but instead a “weapon.”
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Speaking about the significance of that moment and why Miles was feeling a bit uneasy about all this, Birmingham said:
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Ultimately, the senator said she thought they could see some progress if Miles met some of the folks involved in the committee. So, in this case, I think the answer to that last question is potentially both.
It seems like Miles' involvement in Rainwater’s plan will continue, too, whether Miles wants that or not. Clearly, the chairman’s plan worked here, so it tracks that he’ll continue to use the marshal as he works toward getting his way with this mine.
So, to see how that all plays out, you can watch new episodes of Marshals (which has been renewed for Season 2 already) every Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.
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