Tom Cavanagh On How His New Murder Mystery Compares To The Dark Tone Of FBI And Law & Order

Murder mysteries are all the rage right now, with a bevy of options that cover all spectrums of tone, from dark and seedy procedurals to more light-hearted fare. Tom Cavanagh has done both, including his latest series You’re Killing Me, which premieres on the 2026 TV schedule May 18. It stars Brooke Shields as an author who teams up with an aspiring true crime podcaster (Amalia Williamson) to solve a murder. Cavanagh plays the lead detective, and he spoke to CinemaBlend about the use of humor in You’re Killing Me.

While Tom Cavanagh has some experience in the world of procedural dramas, series like Law & Order come with a much darker tone than Acorn TV’s upcoming cozy mystery series. Brooke Shields and the rest of the cast inject quite a bit of humor into the fatal plotlines, but for Cavanagh, that only adds to the series’ appeal. He told CinemaBlend:

I occasionally do the shows FBI, Law and Order, and it’s interesting, because they're, like, ‘We're pulling it from the headlines, and it's pretty dark,’ and what's interesting is, sometimes you find in Hollywood the dearth of drama mixed with humor. That is something that I come from, you know, Robert Redford … in the Butch and Sundance exchange, where they're about to jump, possibly to their deaths, and they're still like, ‘I can't swim.’ ‘Well, the fall will kill you.’ And, you know, it doesn't lessen a high-stake conceit to have humor in there.

Using the Robert Redford classic Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid is a great way to illustrate how You’re Killing Me can incorporate laughs into even the most dire situations. The comedic elements in his new show are prominent, but The Flash actor said those moments don’t take anything away from the seriousness of the plot. He continued:

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As a matter of fact, my own personal belief is [that] one of the quickest ways to bring an audience over to your side is to make them smile. So what's interesting is the stakes are very high in the show. People are dying. It's called You're Killing Me, and yet at the same time, we find that there's room for levity. Not just room, but that we welcome it.

The fact that You’re Killing Me isn’t as heavy as some series that Tom Cavanagh has been a part of isn’t all that surprising, given its lead actress. Sure, Brooke Shields can bring the drama, like in her emotional return to When Calls the Heart , but her comedic talents have been apparent from when she became a side character on Friends to her more recent projects like the Netflix rom-com Mother of the Bride .

If you want to check out this new cozy murder mystery starring Tom Cavanagh, Brooke Shields and Amalia Williamson, You’re Killing Me premieres Monday, May 18, with the first of six episodes streaming on Acorn TV.