Tom Cavanagh On How His New Murder Mystery Compares To The Dark Tone Of FBI And Law & Order
A new whodunnit!
Murder mysteries are all the rage right now, with a bevy of options that cover all spectrums of tone, from dark and seedy procedurals to more light-hearted fare. Tom Cavanagh has done both, including his latest series You’re Killing Me, which premieres on the 2026 TV schedule May 18. It stars Brooke Shields as an author who teams up with an aspiring true crime podcaster (Amalia Williamson) to solve a murder. Cavanagh plays the lead detective, and he spoke to CinemaBlend about the use of humor in You’re Killing Me.
While Tom Cavanagh has some experience in the world of procedural dramas, series like Law & Order come with a much darker tone than Acorn TV’s upcoming cozy mystery series. Brooke Shields and the rest of the cast inject quite a bit of humor into the fatal plotlines, but for Cavanagh, that only adds to the series’ appeal. He told CinemaBlend:
Using the Robert Redford classic Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid is a great way to illustrate how You’re Killing Me can incorporate laughs into even the most dire situations. The comedic elements in his new show are prominent, but The Flash actor said those moments don’t take anything away from the seriousness of the plot. He continued:
The fact that You’re Killing Me isn’t as heavy as some series that Tom Cavanagh has been a part of isn’t all that surprising, given its lead actress. Sure, Brooke Shields can bring the drama, like in her emotional return to When Calls the Heart, but her comedic talents have been apparent from when she became a side character on Friends to her more recent projects like the Netflix rom-com Mother of the Bride.
If you want to check out this new cozy murder mystery starring Tom Cavanagh, Brooke Shields and Amalia Williamson, You’re Killing Me premieres Monday, May 18, with the first of six episodes streaming on Acorn TV.
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Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
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