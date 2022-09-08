'Barbarian' Video Interviews With Justin Long, Georgina Campbell And Zach Cregger
Watch CinemaBlend's interview with the stars and director of new horror, 'Barbarian.'
“Barbarian” stars Justin Long and Georgina Campbell along with Writer and Director Zach Cregger join CinemaBlend to discuss their buzz-worthy new horror film. Learn why the cast trusted Cregger’s vision for the story, working with Bill Skarsgård, how audience feedback shaped the film, and much more!
Video Chapters:
0:00 Intro / Zach Cregger on CGI vs Practical
0:31 Zach Cregger shares how the trailer came about
1:20 Cregger on reading fan theories online
2:10 The cast on their trust in Zach Cregger’s script when it came to finding their characters
3:30 Cregger explains how Tess and AJ are two sides of the same coin
4:07 Georgina Campbell shares how Tess’ journey helps drive the tonal shifts in the film
5:06 The intention of casting Bill Skarsgård as Keith
5:52 Zach Cregger on test screenings prior to release
6:50 Justin Long shares that this is his favorite horror experience to date
YA genre tribute. Horror May Queen. Word webslinger. All her writing should be read in Sarah Connor’s Terminator 2 voice over.
