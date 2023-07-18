What’s Really Going On With The Beef Between Simu Liu And Ryan Gosling’s Kens In The Barbie Trailer? Apparently A Backflip Is Involved
The reason the two Kens don't like each other in Barbie is just as hilarious as you might think.
We’re just a few days away from the long-awaited Barbie movie hitting theaters. The buzz surrounding this one has been pretty epic and while everybody is obviously looking forward to seeing Margot Robbie’s Barbie, there is just as much interest in the films Kens, and Simu Liu has given CinemaBlend a sneak peek at just what is going on between his Ken and the one played by Ryan Gosling.
A significant portion of the Barbie movie cast is made up of men playing Ken and women playing Barbie because that's just who exists in her world. In the trailer for Barbie, we see the two Kens get into it on the beach over something. While everything in Barbieland is bright and happy, these two Kens clearly don’t get along. Speaking with CinemaBlend’s Hannah Saulic, Simu Liu revealed that the animosity is apparently all due to a backflip. He explained…
The marketing for the Barbie movie that has focused on Ryan Gosling has all been about the fact that he is “just Ken” because, in the world of Barbie, Ken is nothing without Barbie. It seems that in the film, that’s very much the case, as the Kens sole purpose in life is to impress Barbies, so when one of them can do something that might make him more appealing than the others, it leads to animosity.
And while Simu Liu isn’t saying, it’s totally his Ken that can do the backflip, right? I mean, in the movie they could make anything work, but Gosling’s Ken is clearly the one in the trailer looking angry and jealous, so he is almost certainly the one who can’t backflip. And to be fair, Simu Liu is right, being able to backflip is pretty cool and those of us who can’t do it are probably all a little jealous of those that can.
The only thing funnier than two Kens getting into it over a backflip is the fact that Simu Liu says this fact makes for an important plot point in the film. It's an incredibly superficial thing, but then, that appears to be the crux of the whole film. Barbie starts out as something fluffy and superficial, but we can tell there's a lot more going on in the movie beyond that.
Ryan Gosling’s Ken is clearly as important a part of the story of Barbie as Margot Robbie’s title character The fact that nobody cares about Ken is part of Ken's story. Based on some early reactions to Barbie it sounds like he may even steal the movie a bit. We’ll find out when Barbie hits theaters on Friday.
CinemaBlend's resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian. Armchair Imagineer. Epcot Stan. Future Club 33 Member.
