Barbie Trailer Shows Off Margot Robbie's Fabulous Pink Looks And Teases Hilarious Rivalry Between Ryan Gosling And Simu Liu's Kens

It's the moment we've all been waiting for: A new trailer for the highly anticipated Barbie movie has officially dropped! The movie directed by Greta Gerwig stars Margot Robbie as the titular character and Ryan Gosling as her sidekick Ken. This first look not only shows off the actress's iconic bright pink looks as the legendary doll, it also gives us a sneak peek into Ryan Gosling's Ken, and the rivalry he has with all the other Kens, including one played by Simu Liu...overall, there's a lot of Kens.

The candy-colored trailer for Barbie opens with everyone saying hi to Barbie, the most popular girl in Barbie Land, however, things seem to go sideways when Ken comes into the picture. The trailer then descends into a chaotically good time involving a face-off between Gosling and Simu Liu's Kens, among many other things, and it's hilarious.

As was to be expected, Robbie looks absolutely stunning as Barbie, and her bright pink looks are legendary. The trailer opens with her walking into the frame wearing hot pink heels with fuzz on top, and bejeweled heels, talk about a classic Barbie look. We also get to see her in a lovely pink, plaid dress as she says hi to Ken (Ryan Gosling) with her bubbly voice. The trailer also shows off a few more candy-colored looks worn by Robbie and her co-stars, and overall the fabulous wardrobe really, really transports us into Barbie’s world, and compliments Robbie's performance beautifully. Proving she is the perfect person to play the titular character.

While Barbie is a central figure of this trailer, the main highlight is actually Ryan Gosling’s Ken. We may not know the exact plot of the movie yet, but one thing is for sure: the citizens of Barbie Land do not like Ken, especially the other Kens (played by Simu Liu and a slew of other actors). As the first character posters for the movie point out, “Barbie is everything.” while Ken, “he’s just Ken,” and Ryan Gosling is playing this classic character to perfection, as a kind of dumb, super hot, dude who is just trying his best, and is desperately in love with Barbie.

I could not stop laughing as the trailer revealed that Ken doesn’t know what he and Barbie will do when he sleeps over, he also clearly has a rivalry going with fellow Ken, played by Simu Liu, and he’s on a mission to help Barbie in the real world, with his rollerblades. All of these facts were so random, and chaotic, however, they came together to create a perfect image of this Kenergy Ryan Gosling has been talking about.

We still don’t know much about the central plot of Barbie, however, it seems like Ken not being liked by the other Kens of Barbie Land, and the urge they have to “Beach off” against each other, could be a reason Barbie and Ken leave their supposed dream world.

Along with these first extended looks at Robbie’s Barbie and Gosling and Lius’ Kens, we also got a glimpse of the rest of the Barbie cast, including, but not limited to, President Barbie Issa Rae, Nobel Prize-winning Barbie Emma Mackey, and Michael Cera as Allan, seemingly the only guy in Barbie Land who is not named Ken.

Barbe (Image credit: Warner Bros.) Release Date: July 21, 2023 Director: Greta Gerwig Starring: Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, America Ferrera, Simu Liu, Issa Rae, Will Ferrell, Kate McKinnon, Emma Mackey, Michael Cera, Dua Lipa, Ncuti Gatwa,

If this trailer and the 2001: A Space Odyssey-inspired Barbie trailer have shown us anything, it’s that we’re not ready for whatever wacky, and likely thought-provoking, neon-colored movie Greta Gerwig has cooked up.

The excitement for this movie has been real since its announcement but with each new look as well as its cast gushing over the movie -- including Will Ferrell’s reaction to the script and Simu Liu singing the movie's praises -- it’s obvious that we’re in for a wildly entertaining ride. So, buckle up pals, because if this trailer taught us anything, it’s that this 2023 movie schedule entry is going to be a wild and fantastic time as we witness the adventures of Barbie, Ken…and many other Barbies and Kens.