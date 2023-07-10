Barbie Has Screened, See What People Are Saying About Margot Robbie And Ryan Gosling’s Comedy

By Heidi Venable
published

First reactions are here!

Simu Liu, Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling in Barbie movie
(Image credit: Warner Bros)

The wait is almost over, as Barbie is finally about to hit theaters on July 21. The hype surrounding Greta Gerwig’s movie about the world’s most popular doll has only continued to increase as that date gets closer, with celebs jumping on the Barbiecore bandwagon and fans obsessing over Margot Robbie’s feet. Ryan Gosling, meanwhile has embodied the Ken-ergy, making fans all the more excited to see this duo on the big screen. Barbie held its premiere in Los Angeles on July 9, and those who were able to screen the movie are hitting social media with their first reactions. 

From what we know about Barbie, moviegoers will witness Margot Robbie’s character in a full existential crisis, and while we got a peek at the bonkers plot in the trailer, it’s unknown exactly what kind of madness we’re about to witness. Let’s see what the first reactions to the film are, and maybe we’ll get answers to some of the questions we have about Barbie Land.

CinemaBlend's Hannah Saulic points out that this movie isn't just for women, saying everyone can enjoy this "profoundly moving" experience: 

See more

Eze Baum of This Week Media calls Barbie a “triumph,” saying that director Greta Gerwig turns what could have been a simple comedy into sharp social commentary: 

See more

The Barbie cast boasts an impressive list of names, including America Ferrera, Simu Liu, Kate McKinnon, Emerald Fennell, Issa Rae, Will Ferrell and John Cena, but many of the people who caught an early screening, like the writer below, are calling Ryan Gosling a scene-stealer as Ken: 

See more

Jamie Jirak of ComicBook.com even calls for Ryan Gosling to be nominated for an Oscar (he’s serious), calling the movie his favorite of the year so far:

See more

Fans noticed immediately the amount of detail that went into Margot Robbie’s portrayal — from Margot Robbie’s feet, which apparently are a big plot point in the movie, to a key detail on the movie poster — so it makes sense that Collider’s Perri Nemiroff is praising the “next-level” costume and production design for the way they help bring the iconic character to life. Plot-wise, however, Nemiroff has mixed feelings, writing:

See more

Carla Renata, meanwhile, calls Barbie “overblown fun with a feminist twist,” and it’s apparently all about the Simu Liu dance numbers! 

See more

The humor and zaniness seem like a given, but perhaps the movie also packs an emotional punch? Billie Eilish warned us we should “get ready to sob,” and this moviegoer seems to have had the “I laughed! I cried!” experience: 

See more

Ben Mekler seems to also have experienced the duality, calling Barbie both a “total crowd-pleaser” and “devastating”: 

See more

Wow, all these reactions make it sound like we’re in for a pretty interesting ride, and we should know more soon, when the full reviews come out. This summer is full of big movie releases, and audiences will have a choice to make come July 21, as Barbie shares a release date with the also-highly anticipated bio-thriller Oppenheimer. Perhaps a double-feature is in store? As you make your movie-going plans, check out our 2023 Movie Calendar to see what other offerings will be available in coming weeks.

