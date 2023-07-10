Barbie Has Screened, See What People Are Saying About Margot Robbie And Ryan Gosling’s Comedy

The wait is almost over, as Barbie is finally about to hit theaters on July 21. The hype surrounding Greta Gerwig’s movie about the world’s most popular doll has only continued to increase as that date gets closer, with celebs jumping on the Barbiecore bandwagon and fans obsessing over Margot Robbie’s feet . Ryan Gosling, meanwhile has embodied the Ken-ergy , making fans all the more excited to see this duo on the big screen. Barbie held its premiere in Los Angeles on July 9, and those who were able to screen the movie are hitting social media with their first reactions.

From what we know about Barbie , moviegoers will witness Margot Robbie’s character in a full existential crisis, and while we got a peek at the bonkers plot in the trailer , it’s unknown exactly what kind of madness we’re about to witness. Let’s see what the first reactions to the film are, and maybe we’ll get answers to some of the questions we have about Barbie Land .

CinemaBlend's Hannah Saulic points out that this movie isn't just for women, saying everyone can enjoy this "profoundly moving" experience:

Greta Gerwig does it again y'all!! #Barbie is everything you want in a Barbie movie and so much more. Fun and profoundly moving, #BarbieTheMovie is a beautiful window into what it means to be human. It's for the girls, guys, and everyone in between pic.twitter.com/q28zQXHqMMJuly 10, 2023 See more

Eze Baum of This Week Media calls Barbie a “triumph,” saying that director Greta Gerwig turns what could have been a simple comedy into sharp social commentary:

#Barbie is a triumph. A pitch-perfect script backed by great performances — particularly from Ryan Gosling — turns what could be a simple studio comedy into a sharp commentary on our society that makes its nuance palatable for those that may not take it at face value. GG is 3/3. pic.twitter.com/MIVRtkmtbdJuly 10, 2023 See more

The Barbie cast boasts an impressive list of names, including America Ferrera, Simu Liu, Kate McKinnon, Emerald Fennell, Issa Rae, Will Ferrell and John Cena, but many of the people who caught an early screening, like the writer below, are calling Ryan Gosling a scene-stealer as Ken:

#Barbie is a cinematic triumph. Gerwig is at the top of her game here, she’s crafted a film that’s not only gorgeous to look at, but poignant, clever and hilarious. Margot Robbie delivers an endearing and memorable performance, though it’s Gosling who stole every scene he was in pic.twitter.com/IU9ZrbKlnqJuly 10, 2023 See more

Jamie Jirak of ComicBook.com even calls for Ryan Gosling to be nominated for an Oscar (he’s serious), calling the movie his favorite of the year so far:

I can't officially quit Twitter before telling you all that #Barbie is currently my favorite film of the year. Greta Gerwig somehow exceeded my expectations. She tackles the positives and negatives of Barbie so beautifully. Give Ryan Gosling an Oscar nomination, I'm dead serious!July 10, 2023 See more

Fans noticed immediately the amount of detail that went into Margot Robbie’s portrayal — from Margot Robbie’s feet , which apparently are a big plot point in the movie , to a key detail on the movie poster — so it makes sense that Collider’s Perri Nemiroff is praising the “next-level” costume and production design for the way they help bring the iconic character to life. Plot-wise, however, Nemiroff has mixed feelings, writing:

I have seen #Barbie! The craftsmanship is incredible. In particular the costume & production design includes next-level work that heavily contributes to creating the feeling that these truly are Barbies, their dream houses, and their worlds come to life.As for the story, that’s… pic.twitter.com/97r3sSodcwJuly 10, 2023 See more

Carla Renata, meanwhile, calls Barbie “overblown fun with a feminist twist,” and it’s apparently all about the Simu Liu dance numbers!

I saw #BarbieTheMovie and Greta Gerwig left me all in my feelings as did the production design, costumes, Hair and makeup! I was living for the dance numbers led by Simu Liu ! It’s overblown fun with a feminist twist😜💗 #BarbieMovie pic.twitter.com/tL7vaUsqT4July 10, 2023 See more

The humor and zaniness seem like a given, but perhaps the movie also packs an emotional punch? Billie Eilish warned us we should “ get ready to sob ,” and this moviegoer seems to have had the “I laughed! I cried!” experience:

#Barbie was a deeply cathartic experience. It’s about industrialization of art/iconography forming sensibility instead of individualism, and Greta tells it with so much joy and heart. I was cackling at Gosling’s himbo Ken one scene and bawling my eyes out at the next. A classicJuly 10, 2023 See more

Ben Mekler seems to also have experienced the duality, calling Barbie both a “total crowd-pleaser” and “devastating”:

No surprise - #Barbie is a knockout. As a comedy, it’s a total crowd pleaser - as an indictment of capitalistic feminism and urgent call to go ahead and eat our pets if trapped with them following a major earthquake it is devastating. Gosling steals the show - absolutely loved itJuly 10, 2023 See more