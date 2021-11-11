'Belfast' Interviews With Jamie Dornan, Caitriona Balfe, Ciarán Hinds And Jude Hill
By Katie Hughes , Sean O'Connell last updated
Watch our exclusive interviews with the cast of Kenneth Branagh's "Belfast."
The cast of Kenneth Branagh’s Belfast including Jamie Dornan, Caitriona Balfe, Ciarán Hinds and Jude Hill, join CinemaBlend to discuss the thrilling tale of restless 1960’s Ireland. They discuss the uncanny chemistry between Ma and Pa, the incredible set pieces, Jamie Dornan’s likely award-contending ballad, and more.
Video Chapters
- 00:00 - Intro
- 00:11 - Caitriona Balfe Compares Building Chemistry With Outlander’s Sam Heughan And Her Belfast Co-Star Jamie Dornan
- 01:31 - Jude Hill Got To Read A Real Vintage Copy Of Marvel’s Thor, And Loved It
- 02:00 - Ciarán Hinds On Belfast’s Beautiful Depiction Of Childhood Love
- 03:10 - The Belfast Cast Discusses The Film’s Portrayal Of The Cinema And Their Passion For It
- 04:58 - Ciarán Hinds Describes Being Transported Back To The Ireland Of His Childhood On Set
- 06:19 - Is Jamie Dornan Ready To Sing His Belfast Ballad On Stage At The Oscars?
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.