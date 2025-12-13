Percy Jackson Season 2 Has An Epic Chariot Race Scene, But The Cast Told Me Filming With The 'Mechanical Rig' Was Rough
Walker Scobell and Daniel Diemer explain how the scene was shot.
Have you caught the two-episode debut of Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 2? It’s new on streaming this week, and it boasts tons of even bigger set pieces than its debut two years ago. One of those scenes that proves this is found in Episode 2, where Camp Half Blood competes in a cutthroat chariot race in order to get a chance at a quest. CinemaBlend spoke to the cast about bringing the exciting action scene to life.
In “Demon Pigeons Attack,” Percy (Walker Scobell) and one of the new characters this season, Percy’s half-brother Tyson (Daniel Diemer), compete against other demigods, including Annabeth and Clarisse. Here’s what Diemer said about filming the sequence in our interview:
While it looks like they are being pulled by horses (though 70 horses were used for other shots in the scene per the producers), they were really pulled by a mechanical rig. However, they were absolutely on the Camp Half Blood set rather than a sound stage. As Walker Scobell added:
Sounds like it was a wild ride! The scene allowed Walker Scobell to do a little stunt work, but like he said, perhaps the most difficult part was filming the whole thing while being strapped to his co-star and performing action sequences. Diemer also shared this:
This sure gives us a greater appreciation for the chariot scene. As someone who grew up reading Sea of Monsters, I vividly remember reading about it, and it was so cool to see it come to life in the streaming show.
Disney+ + Hulu Bundle: From $12.99 A Month
This is a small but mighty bundle. For $12.99 a month, you can watch Percy Jackson And The Olympians Season 2, and many more shows like it.
Producer Jonathan Steinberg also told us it was one of those moments from the book that they weren’t certain how it was going to work. But due to the commitment of the production team, including renowned stunt coordinator Danny Virtue (who died of cancer in September of this year at the age of 75, and is tributed at the end of Episode 2), they were able to figure out how to manage making the scene look good without sacrificing safety.
We also spoke to author Rick Riordan, who told us about one particular joy he found with this adaptation of Sea of Monsters, which actually gives fans more backstory that he didn’t get to in the books. You can look forward to a new episode of Percy Jackson each Wednesday until the finale drops on January 21. You can see it with a Disney+ subscription or a Hulu subscription.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Sarah El-Mahmoud has been with CinemaBlend since 2018 after graduating from Cal State Fullerton with a degree in Journalism. In college, she was the Managing Editor of the award-winning college paper, The Daily Titan, where she specialized in writing/editing long-form features, profiles and arts & entertainment coverage, including her first run-in with movie reporting, with a phone interview with Guillermo del Toro for Best Picture winner, The Shape of Water. Now she's into covering YA television and movies, and plenty of horror. Word webslinger. All her writing should be read in Sarah Connor’s Terminator 2 voice over.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.