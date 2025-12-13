Lori Loughlin Reunited With When Calls The Heart Co-Stars Ahead Of Season 14 Return, And The Videos Are Sweet

While Season 13 of When Calls the Heart will premiere very soon on the 2026 TV schedule , I can’t help but think about Season 14. That’s because, for the first time in years, Lori Loughlin will return as Abigail Stanton . Now, to hype fans up even more for this comeback, the cast reunited with her and posted cute videos to prove it.

In the weeks following the announcement that Loughlin was returning to the long-running Hallmark show, the cast got together for an event. She appeared at it too, and Pascale Hutton, who plays Rosemary, revealed in this very fun Instagram video, take a look:

Really, it felt like the whole gang was there. Along with Hutton and Loughlin, Erin Krakow, Ben Rosenbaum, Viv Leacock, Jack Wagner, Chris McNally and Kavan Smith can all be seen in the video. They all looked so thrilled to welcome the Full House actress back into the fold, too, and that energy was also present at the event they all attended.

That’s right, there’s more fun footage to talk about. Along with the video we just watched, When Calls the Heart and Erin Krakow also posted a clip of them surprising the audience at the Hallmark Christmas Experience with Loughlin. She was introduced as “one of [their] favorite friends and co-stars,” and when the crowd realized she was there, they freaked out. Take a look:

Along with the “We love you, Lori” that you can hear in the crowd, the comments popped off, too. Here are some highlights from the very enthusiastic fan response to Loughlin’s appearance with the When Calls the Heart cast:

The excitement surrounding this return makes a lot of sense. The last time Lori Loughlin appeared on the show was in Season 6, which came out in 2019. Following the college admissions scandal , there were questions about whether she’d ever return to WCTH, and fans were left wondering season after season if she’d come back.

She did reprise her role as Abigail in the spinoff , When Hope Calls, back in 2021. However, she only appeared in two episodes. When she appears in Season 14 of When Calls the Heart, she’ll have a much larger role to play. Via USA Today , Loughlin will appear in six of the season’s 12 episodes, and they’ll begin filming them in 2026 with the goal of releasing them in 2027.

Now, we still have a while to wait for Loughlin’s return to When Calls the Heart. However, thankfully, we’ll have a whole new season to watch while we wait, because Season 13 will premiere on the Hallmark Channel on Sunday, January 4 at 8 p.m. ET.