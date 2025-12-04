Daniel Craig’s Reaction To The Sesame Street Knives Out Parody Is ‘Everything’

In the loveliest of ways, one of the Knives Out fans’ most delightful dreams came true as Benoit Blanc got turned into a Muppet named Beignet Blanc to investigate a case on Sesame Street. Now, in the lead-up to Wake Up Dead Man’s release on the 2025 movie schedule , the man behind the iconic sleuth, Daniel Craig, has reacted to this parody of his detective, and it’s delightful.

Now, while Rian Johnson said a Muppets and Knives Out movie will probably not happen, we did get a crossover of sorts. While it’s not a full-blown film like fans have been asking for, it was a delightful mystery that saw a muppet version of Benoit Blanc visit Sesame Street to figure out who ate Cookie Monster’s pie. Then, they had Daniel Craig react to it, making this all very full circle. Take a look:

First of all, I don’t think Daniel Craig would ever be recast as Benoit Blanc. However, Beignet Blanc certainly is a star in his own right, and I’d love to see the two interact. Honestly, all of this is simply wonderful. The “Forks Out” mystery is a hilarious take on Knives Out, and it gives the fans a version of what they’ve been asking for.

Then, to make matters even better, they actually got Daniel Craig to react to it, and his comments were A+. I personally love the joke he made about Josh O’Connor, who plays Father Jud Duplenticy and has been cited by critics as a highlight of Wake Up Dead Man . And while most of the James Bond actor’s comments were funny, he also seemed genuinely awestruck over this little video, as he said:

I’m spitting feathers here that I’m not there, actually doing it with them. As someone who grew up on Sesame Street, this is quite moving.

Well, that’s so sweet, and folks in the comments loved all of Craig’s reactions too. Even his Wake Up Dead Man co-star, Kerry Washington, got in on the fun, writing:

AMAZING

Of course, other fans thought this was “everything” too, as they posted things like:

Daniel’s reaction is EVERYTHING!! 😍😍 -the_muttleys

Get Daniel on Sesame St now!❤️ -jeannieoutofthe_bottle

I’d love ❤️ to see Daniel on Sesame Street now lol 😂👏 -ebarmby

This is all I wanted after watching the sketch yesterday 😍😭😂 -sassytinaaa

THIS IS WHY I PAY MY INTERNET AND NETFLIX BILLS. -thetanyahayles

Between Wake Up Dead Man’s positive reviews , getting to see it in theaters and this crossover of my dreams, all this Knives Out fun has made my week. It seems like it’s also made Daniel Craig’s as well, which I love to see.

Now, if you are looking to see Beignet Blanc and the “Forks Out” mystery in full, you can watch the video on YouTube.

Then, to see Daniel Craig in action, once again, as the smooth-talking crime solver, Benoit Blanc, you can watch Wake Up Dead Man right now. It will be playing in select theaters until December 11, and then, on December 12, you’ll be able to stream the latest Knives Out mystery with a Netflix subscription .

After that, who knows, maybe someday we’ll get to see Beignet and Benoit solve a mystery together. It seems like it’d make Daniel Craig very happy, and I know the fans would just adore it.