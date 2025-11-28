Knives Out's Cinematographer Talks About Working With Rian Johnson Since They Were 17
How sweet is that?
Filmmaker Rian Johnson has become synonymous with the Knives Out franchise over the years. And while the third installment Wake Up Dead Man was the hardest to write, he was working with some longtime collaborators like cinematographer Steve Yedlin. And he spoke to CinemaBlend about his many years making movies with Johnson, dating back to when they were teenagers.
Yedlin has worked on a ton of Rian Johnson projects over the years, including his subversive masterpiece Star Wars: The Last Jedi, as well as the comedy mystery series Poker Face (which is streaming with a Peacock subscription). I had the chance to speak with him ahead of the release of Wake Up Dead Man, where Yedlin spoke about his years-long working relationship with Johnson. As he told me:
This sounds like a pretty ideal way to work in the film industry. Not only does Steve Yedlin know that Rian Johnson will likely hire him for any future projects, but they've found a way to collaborate that helps to make each other better. And their trust is part of the reason why projects like the Knives Out franchise look and feel so fresh.
While Rian Johnson can't write the Knives Out movies in advance, it's safe to say that he's got his cinematographer on lock. Later in our conversation, Yedlin spoke about why their working relationship functions so well, saying:
This truly does sound like a winning combination. Because while Rian Johnson offers feedback and direction to Yedlin, it's seemingly in an open-ended way that allows the accomplished cinematographer to use his own expertise and artistic vision. This alchemy of filmmaking is likely why their projects are so consistently captivating, spanning genres and both TV and film. Wake Up Dead Man definitely is a visual treat, one that looks and feels unique to the previous Knives Out films.
Wake Up Dead Man leans more into gothic imagery, and overall feels more spooky than the previous two Knives Out movies which lean more into camp. There are some visually striking moments, especially in the way light comes in and out of the church set, which is the primary location of the film.
Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery is in theaters now as part of the 2025 movie release list, and will start streaming on December 12th for those with a Netflix subscription. Personally, I'll be looking forward to whatever Rian Johnson and Steve Yedlin work on together next.
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more.
