Felicity Jones Talks About That Single Bed In Oh. What. Fun (And Why It Has Deeper Meaning)

Going home for the holidays always brings a mix of emotions. No matter how grown-up you are, somehow, once you step into your childhood home, you slip back into that awkward kid you once were. That is true for me at the very least, and it is certainly true for Felicity Jones’ character in the upcoming film Oh. What. Fun, which just hit the 2025 movie schedule, complete with some awkward shenanigans involving a bed.

In the 2025 Christmas film, Felicity Jones plays Channing, the eldest daughter of Michelle Pfeiffer's character, Claire, who brings her whole family to her parents' home for the holidays. Channing and her husband, played by Jason Schwartzman, are put up in what appears to be her childhood bedroom. The problem is the room only has a single twin bed in it, and the couple is expected to sleep in it for the duration of their stay.

When I had a chance to sit down and talk with the Oh. What. Fun actress, I had to ask: Why does Channing never bring up the bed situation with her mom? I was a shocked when Felicity Jones told me the entire bed subplot represents something much deeper.

I think that's part of the thing is that Channing is a bit stuck as a child, even though she's a grown woman, and she's going back home, that the bed kind of symbolizes that emotionally. She feels as though she's being treated like a 12-year-old, and the bed kind of reinforces that. And I think through the course of the film, it's about, she's kind of saying to her parents, okay, you have to start seeing me as an adult in order for, you know, our relationship to get better. And it's a sort of bit of a breaking point.

To be honest, I thought that she would tell me that it was because two grown adults put in a single bed was just a funny conceit. Now I know it's deeper meaning, I'm seeing it in a totally different light.

Sometimes it's hard for parents to recognize their children have grown up, have their own lives and families, and want to make new holiday traditions. That’s exactly what Jones’ character struggles with in the film. Honestly, she could use a little of Jyn Erso’s hardened badassness to confront her mother more directly—something many of us (OK me, I'm talking about me) struggle with.

While the single bed symbolizes Channing’s emotional struggles, I was correct in thinking it is also objectively hilarious. As Jones told CinemaBlend:

The bed is just good comedy, a small bed with two people in it. It was just good comedy value, and it was very bouncy, very springy.

Ultimately, Oh. What. Fun. is a comedy, and Jones will make you laugh far more often than she’ll make you cry. Don’t just take my word for it—you can see for yourself with an Amazon Prime subscription.

For me, Oh. What. Fun delivered exactly what I hoped it would, it was funny, heartfelt, and it made me feel something. The best holiday movies do this, creating a nice little package of both comedy and heart, all wrapped up in a little bow.