Jeremy Sisto Explains Why FBI's Fall Finale Event 'Needs To Be Two Hours,' And The Action-Packed Preview Makes More Sense Now

The final episodes of CBS' FBI in the 2025 TV schedule are just days away, and the first half of Season 8 is going to end with a bang... literally. The hit drama is wrapping with an explosive two-hour finale event on December 15, and according to Jeremy Sisto, there's a reason why the crime will take two episodes to tackle. His comments to CinemaBlend clear up what the midseason finale trailer skimmed over, and fans are in for an intense experience.

The two episodes are called "Lone Wolf" and "Wolf Pack," set to air on Monday night (and stream next day with a Paramount+ subscription). The team starts out planning their holidays for the FBI version of a Christmas episode, when a murder investigation leads them to a larger plot that could result in a lot of destruction, based on the trailer. Chaos is coming to New York City, and Jubal will have some extra stress to deal with after he gets a troubling call from his son, Tyler.

Jubal often has to split his attention in episodes that feature his family, and that could be complicated with how big the case is. The promo footage had me wondering how on earth the show could deliver so much within two hours, but speaking with Jeremy Sisto set the stage. He confirmed that the cast knew ahead of time that the midseason finale was going to be a big deal:

We did hear that it was going to be the two-hour fall finale, and that Jubal was going to be wrapped up in it a bit more than usual, but didn't have too much of an understanding of what that meant until I read the scripts.

Fans will have to wait until the two episodes air on December 15 to find out exactly what the scripts reveal about Jubal ahead of the 2026 TV schedule, but Jeremy Sisto could preview what about the crisis of the week requires two hours rather than the usual one. He shared:

There's a lot of losses. The reason it needs to be two hours is we can't figure it out in one [episode] with the danger. We fail to stop something pretty bad, and then something even worse is about to go off. So it accelerates, no pun intended, but it accelerates very naturally.

The team typically runs into a problem or two early in their investigation each week on FBI, but "a lot of losses" indicates that it could take a lot more than usual for them to close the case before winter hiatus. Considering that Season 8 kicked off with a surprise death while also confirming Isobel's post-cliffhanger survival, the stakes feel high. These will also be the first two episodes centering on Jubal since he learned that he won't be promoted to SAC. Sisto went on:

There's a level of personal investment that comes into play, and that's something also that allows [it to be longer] or makes it want to be longer, because the level of investment is different. Each episode has its own arc and it really plays like a film, so I'm excited to see it myself.

Previews for FBI often don't give away too much about the next episodes, but the promo for the two-hour fall finale showed a surprising amount of action. Under normal circumstances, it might have seemed like the preview was giving away glimpses of all the action of the night. Instead, with two hours of action and what sounds like a personal story for Jubal incorporated within it, I think it's a safe bet that there's still a lot to look forward to that hasn't been given away. Check out the preview:

FBI 8x09 "Lone Wolf" / 8x10 "Wolf Pack" Promo (HD) Fall Finale - YouTube Watch On

Tune in to CBS on Monday, December 15 at 8 p.m. ET for the midseason finale of FBI's eighth season, and plan on holding onto the edge of your seat for two hours rather than the usual one. The drama will return with the winter premiere on February 23, so don't miss the last two episodes before two months of hiatus. Don't forget to check back with CinemaBlend after the two-hour event for more from Jeremy Sisto!