Maxton Hall’s Stars Explained How Filming Sex Scenes Has Gotten Easier
They've been working together for two (going on three) seasons.
Spoilers for the first two seasons of Maxton Hall are ahead! You can stream the show with an Amazon Prime subscription, and make sure to watch the finale this Friday, November 28.
Harriet Herbig-Matten and Damian Hardung play Ruby and James, the romantic leads of Maxton Hall, which means they have to get close, personal and intimate often. So, now, with the second season of the book-to-screen adaptation of Mona Kasten’s novels almost over on the 2025 TV schedule, the two actors have opened up about working together for a long time and how that has made filming sex scenes easier.
There’s no ifs, ands or buts about it, Maxton Hall is a romantic, and at times spicy, show. And for two seasons now, Harriet Herbig-Matten and Damian Hardung have had to play out James and Ruby’s most intimate moments together. So, thinking about their scenes in both Seasons 1 and 2 that fall into that category, I asked the actors how their relationships with each other and their intimacy coordinator have evolved over the seasons. In response, the Ruby actress told me:
Notably, in Season 2 of Maxton Hall, James and Ruby are broken up for part of the story; however, when they came back together, sparks flew in a big way.
Specifically, at the end of Episode 4, there was an incredibly romantic date that led to them making out at a lavish restaurant before going back to James’ house. Then, Episode 5 opened with an intimate scene in the bedroom; however, as they were taking their clothes off, the flame got put out quickly when James’ dad came home.
Speaking about filming sex scenes and intimate moments like the ones above or the other major moment from the Season 1 finale at Oxford, Damian Hardung told me that, at this point, he and Herbig-Matten work easily together. That, mixed with their history with each other and their crew, makes the process of filming all of this uncomplicated. He said:
Amazon Prime Video: 30-day free trial.
If you are looking to watch the hit German series, Maxton Hall, you'll need Amazon Prime. That gives you access to Prime Video and everything else Amazon has to offer. Plans start at $14.99 per month, and you can try the service out for 30 days for free.
I find the chemistry between Hardung and Herbig-Matten to be undeniable, and it makes the show even better. It also helps that they’ve been playing James and Ruby, respectively, for two seasons now. They know what works and what doesn't, and it’s clear that they’re very comfortable with each other.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Now, I can’t wait to see how their chemistry continues to evolve as we go into the Season 2 finale and eventually Season 3. Maxton Hall is a great romance that I’m obsessed with, and James and Ruby’s love story is so dramatic, romantic, and yes, at times, spicy. However, these two and the team on the show are pros who handle it all well, and clearly have a great time making it, too.
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.