Rachel Sennott Scripted Scenes With Blow Jobs For I Love LA, Then Had Intimacy Coordinators Asking If She Was Comfortable With It: 'I Wrote That.'
The intentions are always good.
By and large, the implementation of intimacy coordinators on movie and TV sets has been a net positive for the industry, even if some actors are critical about their effect on performances. That BTS position is basically a built-in necessity for just about any new TV show hitting HBO’s schedule, and the Rachel Sennott-created comedy I Love LA proves it’s no exception with its very first “sex during an earthquake” scene between Sennott and on-screen boyfriend played by Josh Hutcherson.
- After Caitriona Balfe And Sam Heughan Praised Outlander's Intimacy Coordinator, Blood Of My Blood Stars Talk The 'Controlled Uncomfortableness' Of Filming Sex Scenes
- Babygirl's Director Explains Why Working With Intimacy Coordinators Is Like Working With Stuntmen
- Olivia Colman Doesn't Like Filming Sex Scenes, But Shares How One Direction From An Intimacy Coordinator Made All The Difference
As an outspoken and shameless creative, Sennott takes no issue with her own on-screen nudity, and she imbues her character Maia with a lot of the same tendencies, which can lead to interesting conversations with I Love LA’s intimacy coordinator, even if the convos may not be entirely different each time. The Bottoms writer and star appeared on the podcast Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend and addressed how her on-set job is largely split between producer/showrunner duties and acting duties, which is where the intimacy conversations get questionable.
Addressing a particular day of shooting involving multiple sex scenes and at least one emotional breakdown for her character, Sennott said:
As she and O'Brien's crew discussed, that first sex scene was meant to signify that Maia and Dylan have been in their relationship long enough that she felt comfortable asking him to hold off on seeking safety during a natural disaster because she was so close to orgasm. Not something one does on a first date, at least hopefully.
In any case, the point is that Sennott purposefully peppered the show with overtly alluring and salacious moments, which the intimacy coordinator made a point to talk to her about. As Sennott put it:
Hilariously enough, despite the crew member stuck to her professional guns and handled the situation as she would any other, despite the fact that she and Sennott had already discussed all the necessary precautions and other concerns. To the point where Sennott says she was even asked if she actually wanted to go through with filming an oral sex scene, among others. As the actress put it:
To be sure, props to the intimacy coordinator for making damned sure everything that went on during I Love LA was completely above board and agreed to by all involved, even if it resulted in some redundant conversations. Michelle Williams shared that working with one actually taught her how to give better oral sex, so that's worth having the same talk twice, I'd think. At least for somebody.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
I Love LA airs Sunday nights on HBO (and via HBO Max subscription) at 10:30 p.m. ET.
Nick is a Cajun Country native and an Assistant Managing Editor with a focus on TV and features. His humble origin story with CinemaBlend began all the way back in the pre-streaming era, circa 2009, as a freelancing DVD reviewer and TV recapper. Nick leapfrogged over to the small screen to cover more and more television news and interviews, eventually taking over the section for the current era and covering topics like Yellowstone, The Walking Dead and horror. Born in Louisiana and currently living in Texas — Who Dat Nation over America’s Team all day, all night — Nick spent several years in the hospitality industry, and also worked as a 911 operator. If you ever happened to hear his music or read his comics/short stories, you have his sympathy.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.