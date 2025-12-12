First Street Fighter Trailer Delivers A Cavalcade Of Characters And Some Ridiculous Action

In recent weeks, we've seen a number of exciting new trailers arrive online – from our first real look at Toy Story 5 to the debut extended look at Supergirl – and they've given us reason to anticipate some exciting movies coming out in the first half of 2026. Tonight, however, we have a special treat: while the new Street Fighter video game adaptation isn't set to make its way into theaters until next fall, we now have our very first look at the feature via a brand new teaser trailer.

The reason for the special preview is because The Game Awards 2025 are going down this evening, and fans tuning into the show were delivered an extra early look at a film that won't be arriving in theaters until next October. As is typically the case with early teasers like this, there is not much to glean from the material when it comes to deciphering the story, but we do know two things: the depictions of all the characters are extremely faithful to the games, and the action looks super ridiculous and fun.

If you're like me and grew up during the arcade days of the 1990s, this Street Fighter trailer hits like a nostalgia bomb. From Andrew Koji as Ryu, to David Dastmalchian as M. Bison, to Vidyut Jammwal as Dhalsim, it's amazing to see all of the classic fighting characters brought to life like this – and that goes for both their costumes and the ass-kicking that they unleash.

In addition to those already mentioned, the upcoming video game movie also stars Noah Centineo as Ken, Jason Momoa as Blanka (double trailer day for him today!), Roman Reigns as Akuma, Callina Liang as Chun-Li, Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson as Balrog, and Cody Rhodes as Guile. The movie is the second feature from filmmaker Kitao Sakurai, who directed the 2021 comedy Bad Trip before helming four episodes of the Peacock original series Twisted Metal (a.k.a. his first experience in the world of video game adaptation).

If all goes well, we might be heading into a very exciting time for video games in film and television. Following on the heels of Five Nights At Freddy's 2 premiering at the top of the box office this past weekend, Amazon Prime video will soon release Fallout Season 2, and next year's movie calendar includes titles like The Super Mario Galaxy Movie and the delayed Mortal Kombat II in addition to Street Fighter. If you're a gamer, there are some very exciting times ahead.

Street Fighter wrapped principal photography just last month and is now in post-production, which makes its preview arriving now all the more surprising. Hopefully the film will be able to keep piquing our excitement in the many months ahead, as Paramount Pictures will be delivering the feature into theaters on October 16, 2026.