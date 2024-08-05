Big Brother 26's Lisa Weintraub Reveals The Houseguests Who Made Her Realize She'd Be Blindsided

Big Brother Season 26 delivered its first blindside of the season and, while Lisa Weintraub was surprised to be sent home, the signs were there. The evicted Houseguest has now shared with CinemaBlend that she received a small heads-up on the matter. That alert came courtesy of some telltale signs from nervous Houseguests. Additionally, Weintraub talked about what was going through her head as she was heading out the door and making her way to talk to Julie Chen Moonves.

I had the chance to speak with Lisa on the Monday following her eviction, and she confirmed to me that she plans on streaming Big Brother episodes she missed and keeping up with the live feeds with a Paramount+ subscription. During our chat, I also asked Lisa if she saw any signs that she would be blindsided amid eviction night. The former Houseguest confirmed that no one told her anything leading up to the vote but, once they were all seated, she could tell something was up by looking at Kimo Apaka and T'Kor Clottey:

I only saw T’Kor and Kimo being nervous, showing they were nervous. [They were] shaking their legs and palm sweating. So that was the inclination that something was off. I was like, ‘Oh my God. Am I going home? What’s happening?’

Following her eviction and before Cedric Hodges' Week 3 HOH win, the Houseguests did discuss how Lisa was asking questions as the votes were going out. While she was still blindsided in the days leading up to her eviction, it seemed that in the final moments as the votes were being cast, she suspected that Angela Murray was not going home like she discussed with everyone prior. Hilariously enough, Angela made a huge speech through which she thanked everyone for a second chance and apologizing for the chaos she caused in previous weeks, thinking they forgave her. In reality, Lisa was the stronger competitor, so mostly everyone agreed that it was easier to keep Angela.

Only two people in the house were not aware of that, and it's Big Brother's Week 2 veto winner, Kenney Kelley, who cast the sole vote to evict Angela and of course, Lisa. While there was chatter that she was staring daggers at Houseguests while exiting, Lisa insisted she wasn't feeling anything other than the following:

I was just shocked. I did feel very betrayed. I felt blindsided. I was genuinely shocked by the choices of my fellow Houseguests to send me home that week.

As for whether or not she'll continue to watch Big Brother Season 26, Lisa admitted she'll need a week or so to take a mental health break. After that, however, she fully intends to dive in and see who will be gunning to win that big prize money at the end of the season. I'm just as eager to find out as she is, as this A.I. Arena twist has made for one of the most entertaining seasons of Big Brother that we've seen in quite a while. Of course, in time, a winner will be revealed and, like Lisa, others are sure to be blindsided.

Big Brother airs on CBS on Wednesdays and Thursdays at 8:00 p.m. ET, and on Sundays at 9:00 p.m. ET. Those looking to catch up on all the drama happening on the live feeds can stick with CinemaBlend for regular updates, or use Paramount+ or Pluto TV to tune in and watch for themselves.