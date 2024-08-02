Big Brother 26 Spoilers: Who Won The Week 3 HOH, And The Easy Target They'll Have This Week

Warning! The following contains spoilers from the Big Brother live feeds as of Friday, August 2nd. Stream the feeds with a Paramount+ subscription or on Pluto TV and read at your own risk!

Despite her likely raising the collective blood pressure of the entire household, Angela Murray survived Chelsie Baham's Head of Household and was kept over who everyone thought was the bigger threat, Lisa Weintraub. With the Week 1 veto winner out of the game, those streaming Big Brother were ready and watching the feeds through the night to discover who the Week 3 HOH would be. We finally learned the result, along with the fact they may have the easiest week yet.

Though she survived another week, it seemed obvious to me that Angela was clearly going to be put up and sent home in Week 3. That said, it's looking like that won't be the case, as the new HOH was approached by someone who straight-up told them that they are ready to be evicted. Here's what we learned.

Cedric Hodges Is The Week 3 HOH

In what might be the wildest trend in Season 26 yet, another Houseguest who hasn't won a competition won the Head of Household. Cedric Hodges officially became the seventh Houseguest to win a competition with his HOH win, and what a win it was for the youngest Houseguest in the game. Based on what we heard later in the night, this may have been the best win someone could have if they're looking to win Big Brother.

Kenney Kelley Just Gave Cedric The Easiest HOH Yet

It didn't take long in the live feeds to see the conversation that will likely determine how the week ends. Cedric originally pulled in Kenney Kelley because he wanted to use him as an ally and extra vote in the coming weeks, but Kenney gave him something arguably better. The oldest man of the house told the youngest that he's done with the reality television experience, and is hoping to be evicted this week:

Cedric- How are you feeling? Kenney- I want to go home. I dont think I am any benefit to anybody. My head is not right. It has been a comfort having you. I am so proud of you #BB26August 2, 2024

In fairness, this isn't the first time we've heard Kenney say this on the live feeds. He threatened to throw the first A.I. Arena comp for Matt Hardeman to win following the chaos of the veto meeting, stating Angela had already ruined his game. It feels like Kenney is throwing in the towel, though I do wonder if Cedric could talk him out of it.

Despite feeling low following Matt's eviction, Kenney won the Week 2 veto competition. If he was ready to go home, then why did he win and remove himself from the block? This has me genuinely wondering if he's serious about going home or if he won't ultimately tell Cedric he's willing to stay in the game and help someone else get closer to winning.

As for Cedric's other nominations, he stated that Angela was an easy choice, and he's looking at Rubina Bernabe or Leah Peters as the third nominee. He also approached Joseph Rodriguez about being a pawn, but Joseph shot that down immediately. To be clear, I don't see any of those potential third nominees going home, as, unlike Angela, neither has won a competition and proven they're a better competitor. And, if Cedric wants Kenney to go, and Kenney wants to go, I don't see the Houseguests defying that wish. They're all past due for a relaxing week, and sending Kenney out creates a chance of that happening.

We'll see what happens for sure when Big Brother returns to the 2024 TV schedule with a new episode on Sunday, August 4th at 9:00 p.m. ET. Tune in to see Cedric's nominees, or if you're looking for spoilers, check back, as we'll post the results of the veto competition before the episode airs.