Big Brother 27 Spoilers: Who Won The Week 3 HOH, And How Their Game Strategy Will Impact Nominations

Week 3 of Big Brother Season 27 is already upon us on the 2025 TV schedule, which means it's time for a new Head of Household to make some tough decisions. I think we can firmly say that the BB Blockbuster was a great addition to the game, because it's led to two very hard weeks for the previous HOH winners and some tension between multiple Houseguests.

CinemaBlend is streaming Big Brother online and watching the live feeds, and can report on the results of the Week 3 HOH, as well as who they're thinking of putting up for eviction. I'll admit, I didn't see this Houseguest gunning to run the house, but I'll be interested to see how it plays out for them.

Lauren Won The Week 3 HOH

Lauren Domingue won the HOH, and that came as a shock to me. She's mentioned in the Big Brother episodes that she wants to play the middle of the house, so I'm not sure why she'd want control of the house, considering how it went for Vince Panaro in Week 1 and Jimmy Heagerty in Week 2. Then again, she's a super fan, so I'm sure getting the win was a dream come true.

Lauren "Playing The Middle" Means The Usual Suspects For Nominations

There are plenty of people in the Big Brother house putting targets on their backs, and Lauren is making it clear early on that she doesn't want to be one of them. She's made it known in conversations Thursday night that she will likely be nominating Keanu Soto and Kelley Jorgensen again, and I'm expecting that if either doesn't survive the veto or BB Blockbuster, then they're the main target this week.

The tricky part is Lauren finding a third nominee without making an enemy. She originally talked to Vince about putting up Adrian Rocha and just telling him that he's a pawn. However, I don't think he's going to be game for that, considering it seemed he was bound to go home if he didn't win against Amy Bingham and Will Williams in the BB Blockbuster.

Another option would be putting Will back on the block, whom Lauren said she hasn't spoken to a lot. At the same time, he seems generally well-liked by a lot of people, so would Lauren make herself a bigger target if she seems to be putting him in the line of fire again? I'm sure she'll go back and forth on who her third nomination is going to be, but unless an unexpected name volunteers or suddenly puts themselves in the conversation, I would bank on it being either Adrian or Will.

Big Brother airs on CBS on Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8:00 p.m. ET. This season is off to a great start so far, so if you aren't caught up yet, make it a priority before the next live eviction episode!